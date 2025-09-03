Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Free Beacon, Fox News and Project Veritas

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar reported in her latest financial disclosure that she and her husband, former political consultant Tim Mynett, accumulated a net worth at the end of 2024 ranging from at least $6 million to $30 million! Omar has her husband to thank for catapulting her to multimillionaire status in 2024. Mynett’s California-based winery eStCru LLC and venture capital firm Rose Lake Capital both achieved remarkable financial turnarounds in 2024. At the end of 2023, Mynett’s combined stake in both companies was worth no more than $51,000, the firms had less than $700 across all their bank accounts, and Mynett and his business partner, former DNC adviser Will Hailer, were saddled with lawsuits from investors claiming they defrauded them out of millions of dollars. Ilhan Omar has been involved in many scandals that range from election fraud to racism to being accused of marrying her brother to cheat the immigration system.

From the Free Beacon:

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s personal fortune exploded to upwards of $30 million in 2024, the Minnesota Democrat disclosed just months after telling the press it is “ridiculous” and “categorically false” to say she is worth millions of dollars.

Omar reported in her latest financial disclosure that she and her husband, former political consultant Tim Mynett, accumulated a net worth at the end of 2024 ranging from at least $6 million to $30 million. Their wealth is derived almost entirely from the value of Mynett’s ownership stake in his two companies that, together, were worth no more than $51,000 at the end of 2023. The exact value of Omar’s personal fortune at the end of 2024 is unclear—lawmakers disclose the value of their holdings and debts in ranges. Still, the figures in Omar’s latest disclosures show that her and her husband’s net worth skyrocketed by at least 3,500 percent in just one year.

Omar’s extraordinary accumulation of wealth in 2024 could raise uncomfortable questions for the Minnesota Democrat, who in February told Business Insider that she has been the subject of a “coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign” that falsely claims she’s worth millions of dollars. Omar said any insinuation that she’s worth more than a few thousand dollars was “ridiculous” and “categorically false.” She also took to X in February, challenging her followers to “maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions.”

Omar has her husband to thank for catapulting her to multimillionaire status in 2024. Mynett’s California-based winery eStCru LLC and venture capital firm Rose Lake Capital both achieved remarkable financial turnarounds in 2024. At the end of 2023, Mynett’s combined stake in both companies was worth no more than $51,000, the firms had less than $700 across all their bank accounts, and Mynett and his business partner, former DNC adviser Will Hailer, were saddled with lawsuits from investors claiming they defrauded them out of millions of dollars.

But by the end of 2024, Mynett’s combined stake in the two firms ballooned to anywhere between $6 and $30 million, and he and Hailer settled the lawsuits with cash settlements, the Washington Free Beacon has learned.

Mynett’s business activities have long been a thorn in Omar’s side ever since they married in March 2020. They were both married to other people when they met, but the pair began an affair while Mynett served as a political consultant for Omar’s campaign, which paid his firm a whopping $2.9 million during the 2020 election cycle. But that was a fleeting arrangement. The financial ties between Omar’s campaign and her new husband’s firm drew intense public scrutiny, and by the end of 2020, Mynett had exited the political consulting business and teamed up with Hailer to branch out into the winery and venture capital industries.

Mynett’s stake in his California winery, eStCru LLC, was worth no more than $50,000 at the end of 2023, Omar disclosed. The winery had just $650 in its bank account in February 2024, according to court documents obtained by the Minnesota Reformer, and was facing a lawsuit from Washington, D.C., businessman Naeem Mohd alleging Mynett and Hailer failed to pay up after promising to triple his $300,000 investment in the winery in just 18 months.

Mohd filed suit in California against Mynett, Hailer, and eStCru LLC in 2023 seeking $780,000 in damages. Mohd filed a motion to drop the suit in November 2024 after reaching a settlement with the winery, the Free Beacon has learned.

“We did settle and the amount was paid,” Modh’s attorney, Faisal Gill, told the Free Beacon. Gill declined to share the exact amount of the settlement.

Mynett and Hailer did not return requests for comment.

Mynett’s other company, Rose Lake Capital, was in no better shape at the beginning of 2024. The venture capital firm was worth no more than $1,000 to Mynett at the end of 2023, Omar disclosed, and had just $42.44 in its bank accounts in February 2024, according to court documents obtained by the Minnesota Reformer.

By the end of 2024, Mynett’s stake in Rose Lake Capital ballooned to up to $25 million, Omar reported in her latest financial disclosure.

Mynett and Hailer formed Rose Lake Capital in 2022. It claims on its website to have $60 billion in assets under management and boasts an “extensive global network” and expertise at structuring “legislation.” The firm’s advisory board includes two former Barack Obama ambassadors, Max Baucus and J. Adam Ereli, as well as former Amalgamated Bank CEO Keith Mestrich.

Shortly after Mynett launched Rose Lake Capital, Omar formed the U.S.-Africa Policy Working Group, where she leads a group of 20 members of Congress “committed to building partnership with the continent of Africa.”

Since then, both Omar and Mynett have been pictured at events hosted by the EBII Group, a company that helps facilitate international investments in Africa. Omar was the keynote speaker at EBII’s African Leaders and Partners forum in 2023, where she advocated for U.S. investment in Africa and called on Congress to institute policies including a “$44 billion lifeline for African communities.” During that same forum, Hailer, in his capacity as Rose Lake’s CEO, facilitated a panel discussion on the challenges faced by investors seeking to get their funds out of African countries.

Rose Lake Capital is Mynett and Hailer’s second venture capital firm. Their first, eSt Ventures, used to state on its website that it managed investment funds dedicated to Africa and cannabis.

Before Mynett left eSt Ventures in 2022, he and Hailer formed a subsidiary called Badlands Ventures to facilitate the firm’s marijuana investments. Badlands, in turn, received $3.5 million from a pair of South Dakota cannabis companies in early 2022 who later filed suit alleging the firm diverted $1.7 million of their investment “for purposes other than Badlands Ventures’ business.”

When the cannabis investors demanded that money back, Hailer claimed the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had placed a hold on the funds, the lawsuit stated. OFAC administers trade sanctions on foreign countries and terrorist regimes engaged in “the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and other threats to the national security, foreign policy or economy of the United States.”

Read full article here…

Other Scandals..

Mike Benz said that the Bay of Pigs incident led to the CIA goal of killing Fidel Castro, but Congress refused to allocate resources to the CIA, thwarting their plans. The CIA then conspired to enact mass immigration of refugees and exiles that will form lobby groups to effectuate deep state goals.

This video shows Omar saying, “I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from within the US system.” She boasted that “…for as long as I am in the US Congress, Somalia will never be in danger. Its waters will not be stolen by Ethiopia or others. The US would not dare to support anyone against Somalia to steal our land or oceans. Sleep in comfort knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the US system…”

In 2020, Project Veritas sent undercover reporters who caught Omars ballot harvesters exchanging $200 for ballots

According to Miranda Devin of the NY Post, the FBI had evidence to confirm Rep Ilhan Omar married her brother in violation of immigration laws… but did nothing about it.

Representative Omar also falsely disparaged white men, saying, “I think people should be more fearful of white men across our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths.”

The most basic examination of death and murder statistics would tell the opposite story.

Continue reading....

