The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Bonita's avatar
Bonita
3h

How the heck are they defining free; Canada is one of the most “unfree” countries in the world.

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1 reply by Etienne de la Boetie2
Dot from Up North's avatar
Dot from Up North
2h

Etienne, why publish such B.S.???? Do you believe this propaganda? If not, state so CLEARLY please.

From a subscriber in Canuckistan a.k.a 🍁Canada🍁

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