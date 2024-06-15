by Richard C

1. The U.S. is a multiethnic nation formed from a confluence of indigenous Native American settlement, settlement and conquest by Europeans, a large influx of enslaved Africans, and later immigration from European, Asian, and African peoples of diverse nationalities up through today.

2. The core of the U.S. were colonies of England along the Atlantic coast, with North, Central, and South America also the location of colonies of Spain, Portugal, France, England, and the Netherlands.

3. Colonies were established elsewhere in the world all the way through to the 20th century, with Germany and Italy also becoming colonialist powers, while Russia expanded in Eurasia and Japan in East Asia. Ancient indigenous civilizations worldwide were exploited or destroyed by the colonizing powers. The prime motive was the acquisition of wealth and resources.

4. European expansion required a monetary system to enable its growth. During the Middle Ages, the Knights Templar ran the European monetary system but without Usury—i.e., charging of interest on loans. The Catholic Church ceased its prohibition on the MORTAL SIN of Usury around 1500. Fractional reserve banking was built on gold and silver from America and India/China with Usury-based banking assuring the accumulation of wealth by the owners of merchant banks. Jewish bankers were key players in this system.

5. The system continues today, creating constant pressure for 1) massive public and private debt, constantly rolled over with new debt; 2) centralization of wealth; 3) an imperative for unceasing economic growth; 4) consolidation, monopoly, and gigantism; 5) increased velocity of spending; 6) inflation; 7) constant threat of bankruptcy and ruination; 7) financialization of all human activity with associated non-producing overhead; 8) constant imperative to cut costs resulting in environmental pollution, infrastructure collapse, and workforce oppression; 9) constant subjection to economic and organized crime today centering on drug trafficking; 10) political crime and unending propaganda and cover-ups; and 11) unceasing competition and warfare among nation-states orchestrated by the money-masters.

6. ALL THIS WAS FORESEEN IN THE BIBLICAL PARABLE OF JESUS DRIVING THE MONEY CHANGERS FROM THE TEMPLE. IT’S WHY THEY CRUCIFIED HIM.

7. Returning to America, for almost 200 years the English colonies grew, functioned, and prospered with indigenous forms of money, including Indian wampum, without a single bank. The passage by Parliament of the Currency Act of 1764, prohibiting issuance of paper money by the colonies, ended this era of financial sustainability and was the main cause of the American Declaration of Independence.

8. The first U.S. bank, the Bank of North America, was chartered in 1781 in Philadelphia. This led to the First Bank of the United States that was used mainly to finance speculation by rich investors, most of them Dutch and British allied with the growing American merchant class, many of whom got rich in the slave and opium trades.

9. Fractional reserve banking grew throughout the U.S., with economic growth fueled in part by sale of land confiscated from the Indians. The federal government was funded by customs duties from trade with most of its budget consumed by the army and navy. The War of 1812 completed the Revolution against England.

10. The Southern slave states, in league with New York/British bankers and merchants, broke away from the Union in 1861. Lincoln fought the Civil War with cash directly issued from the Treasury known as Greenbacks. Lincoln was killed by a British-financed conspiracy, as were Presidents Garfield and McKinley.

11. The Industrial Revolution took place after the Civil War with capital from U.S. and British banks, led by the Morgans and British Rothschilds. By 1900, the Money Trust controlled U.S. industry and adopted the gold standard. With the Rothschilds and their banking allies, they created the Federal Reserve in 1913 to finance Britain’s war to annihilate Germany.

12. British gold and diamond magnate Cecil Rhodes had directed his executor, Lord Nathan Rothschild, to create a “secret society” to “recover America for the British Empire,” which was done through a century of world wars, with Britain providing the brains and America the muscle. The Zionist Jews were enlisted to help out by giving them Palestine. The idea of a Jewish-controlled Palestine had originated with the British government and was adopted by the Zionist Movement.

13. The immediate goal of the British Empire as it organized itself through the Rhodes/Rothschild/Milner “Round Table’ after 1900 was to control the Eurasian “Heartland” along the Mackinder Line running from the Baltic Sea through Eastern Europe, bisecting Ukraine, and terminating in Palestine. Conquest of this region, involving the destruction of Germany, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire, and eventually Russia, has been the focal point for WWI, WWII, and what is rapidly becoming WWIII.

14. In 1940-1941, the US Council on Foreign Relations, a Rockefeller-controlled entity modeled on Britain’s Chatham House, submitted a series of studies to the U.S. government that established a permanent policy of TOTAL U.S. military dominance over the entire world. This policy became the post-World War II national security state, setting up the CIA, NSA, etc., then later the Wolfowitz Doctrine of 1991 and today’s policy of “Full-Spectrum Dominance,” including cyberspace, outer space, etc. The Council on Foreign Relations was also a central actor in the JFK assassination and cover-up.

15. World War II never ended. The policy of world military dominance has never been rescinded or modified. Note, however, that the U.S. military operates under the direction of the global financial elite. While U.S. military power is backed by dollar hegemony, the geopolitical power center resides in London.

16. The entire mainstream media of the Collective West has been commandeered and controlled to propagandize for the Empire. The internet has produced a slight hiccup to this program, but citizen usage is under relentless attack, while at the same time being a tool for massive Deep State surveillance, “lawfare,” and population control

17. The Zionists formed themselves into the Neocon faction that has run U.S. foreign policy on behalf of the London and New York-based financiers since the Reagan administration. One of their major projects was 9/11.

18. The latest episode is the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire’s war against Russia in Ukraine, with Russia having been declared the enemy in the late 1940s after Germany was destroyed. The degree to which the government of Russia is complicit today in the overall globalist plan is unclear. The Zionists, meanwhile, are engaged in genocidal wars trying to create Greater Israel for their own purposes.

19. Today the Empire is apparently being countered by Russia, Iran, China, and the Global South via BRICS+. This transition to multipolarity may itself be a project of global finance.

20. Here and there are growing numbers of individuals who see what is going on and looking for a way out. The nations of the world, always subservient to global finance, are trying to stop this awakening by committing genocide against their own populations, through massive drug proliferation, malnutrition, and iatrogenic disease, and now through Covid and other coming “plandemics,” along with the “climate change” hoax.

21. A globalist conspiracy for population reduction works in the background. The elite in their frustration would rather destroy the world than give up their addictions, vanity, and privileges, even though modern industry and technology could make a decent living possible for the entire world population.

22. A central part of the scenario is control of nuclear weapons. A nuclear World War III remains a possibility. Running the show for the U.S. is Joe Biden’s handlers. His opponent, Donald Trump, shows no signs of being knowledgeable enough to turn the situation around and may be headed for prison. Robert Kennedy ignores the larger economic issues with a campaign that well may be a “limited hangout.” Whether there will even be a US in another decade is anyone’s guess.

23. The “sin” that makes everything else possible is the Usury which enables a demiurgic force destructive of humanity.

24. Renewal of human hopes is only possible starting with the level of individual human beings awakening to their spiritual potential. We must see what is going on, forcefully denounce abuses, and seek the Spirit within through the guidance available. All authentic traditional religions point to the potential for opening the doors within ourselves to this guidance.

“Every human enterprise must serve life, must seek to enrich existence on earth, lest man become enslaved where he seeks to establish his dominion!” Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), Translation by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Also see the Kober Press edition of The Book on the Living God here.

Richard C. Cook is a co-founder and lead investigator for the American Geopolitical Institute. Mr. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Shuttle, documenting the event in his book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his analysis in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an advisor to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book giving a revisionist view of U.S. history: Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023.

