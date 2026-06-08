The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
9h

I'm pretty sure this is illegal....

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
9h

This life is just a speck on the horizon of eternity. Alas, those soldiers likely have far bigger problems than their elhemeral earthly legal troubles.

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