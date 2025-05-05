The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guido's avatar
Guido
5h

I can't help but visualize this as "US-inspired DEI vs. CCP" and the results can be nothing but demoralization and crushing defeat with an accompanying foul odor.

I'm thinkin' the odor may be the corpse of Boeing, perhaps?

Onward, Christian soldiers!

"Amish Intelligence" is the AI for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture