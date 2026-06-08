The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1h

There are ways to keep small business in action but maybe change some things like where they're located and what currencies they are open to exchanging. Honestly the lack of action by businesses is confounding. It's like they've all become lemmings rather than find ways to stay in business, to continue at least the service they provide, though maybe under another banner and using another money unit.

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