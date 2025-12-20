Brenda “Granny” Smith has been a renegade midwife for over 30 years, defying “authorities” to attend home births denied by state licensure. She has three grown sons, numerous grandchildren, and a bevy of other children who call her “Granny.”

She and her husband, Shawn, had moved to Mexico to “retire”.

Shawn is having serious health issues...

He has an enlarged heart with severe aortic stenosis, and his cardiologist is recommending a procedure called TAVI - Trans-aortic valve implant - to remedy the blockage. The alternative would be open-heart surgery, which would be much riskier, and require a much longer recovery period.

Medicare and supplemental insurance are balking. They may eventually cover it, since it is urgent care, but for now we will need to come up with the entire $30,000 to pay up front.

We could try to return to the US, but the trip here was hard on him, and I am afraid that another such trek would be risking a serious event. Also, he can be treated here much more quickly, and the hospital here is less than 10 minutes away - even in heavy traffic.

His cardiologist, Dr. Benjamín Gonzalez, is an interventional cardiologist who takes his time with each patient to answer all of their questions and make sure they have the information they need to make informed decisions. Shawn is very impressed, as am I, with the level of care here, and how QUICKLY they get you in! This doctor even has evening office hours!

Thank you to all of our friends and family - and even people we have never met - for caring for my beloved Shawn. In a few weeks, we will celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary. I would love to celebrate with him in rapid recovery.