Trudeau leaves With $500 Million InPower Debt

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has copped a financial swipe in response to the for-profit harms his government has participated in, with InPower Claimants across Canada billing him to the tune of almost half a billion dollars.

Trudeau announced his decision to step down last month, ending his nine-year stint as the country's leader and nearly 13 years at the helm of the Liberal Party, following internal party battles and disastrous opinion polls.

He was served a total of some 352 contractual and financial instruments as a Respondent in the NoL process, invoiced in his public and private capacities, during his term of office, for all four agendas he was active in: Mandatory Vaccinations, Geoengineering, Wireless Radiation (5G), and Trespassing Technology (Smart Meters).

Canada's parliament will be suspended until March 24 while a new leader is chosen, at which time InPower Claimants will have the option to follow Trudeau with their billing process privately and in any public capacity he may professionally assume.

InPower's NoL: The Gift that Keeps on Giving

Canadian Transport Minister Anita Anand might be making career moves, but she hasn't been able to shake InPower's formidable NoL claim since being served the commercial process in 2024 in her role as President of the Treasury Board under Justin Trudeau.

Anand, a Respondent in NoL processes under Law Merchant principles, was first served by InPower Claimants for her participation in for-profit harms including Geoengineering, Mandatory Vaccinations, and Wireless Radiation (5G) in her Treasury Board role, a position she stepped down from in December after being served her third true bill.

Anand was then appointed as Minister for Transport only weeks ago, and was tipped to enter the Canadian Prime Ministerial race to replace Justin Trudeau.

She was sent her fourth true bill on December 31 of 2024, and has announced she will not be seeking leadership of the Liberal Party, and will instead follow Trudeau's example and start her career's next chapter by returning to academia.

Anand has been billed almost $60 million dollars in her private and public capacities by InPower Members at the time of her resignation.

Another Step Down at Toronto Hydro

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Celine Arsenault, quietly abandoned her post at Toronto Hydro Corporation, a holding company of the City of Toronto, Canada, a regulated electricity distribution company that delivers electricity to approximately 768,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Toronto.

Arsenault received several Trespassing Technology (Smart Meters) NoLs in her capacity as EVP and CFO of Toronto Hydro since her appointment in May of 2022.

Arsenault has been billed almost $20 million in her public and private capacities and her departure marks the second step-down for the company within a year, with Chief Executive Officer Anthony Haines resigning in May of last year.

There are currently three more respondents at Toronto Hydro receiving NoLs from InPower Claimants.

Australian State Chief Health Officers Step Down

Doctor Clare Looker and Professor Ben Cowie, who shared the role of Victoria's Chief Health Officer, have both stepped down less than 18 months after Professor Brett Sutton left the job.

Clare Looker received several NoLs from InPower Members, with billing at almost $20 Million, for her contribution to the Mandatory Vaccinations agenda in Australia.

Looker appears to have taken up a position with the Australian Government's National Health and Medical Research Council.

Cal Features at Confluence Festival

InPower CEO and Co-Founder Cal Washington will join a line-up of incredible speakers, musicians, and workshop leaders within the freedom movement at this year's Confluence Festival.

Confluence is a transformational event held at Sovereignty Ranch in Bandera, Texas from May 7-12, where heart-based, like-minded community will come together for health, freedom, and coherence.

Cal is set to share updates on InPower's successful NoL process, the system of law behind it, how it works based on our concepts of money, and why it's a critical time in history for men and women to engage with this mass liability action.

Denmark Wireless Radiation (5G) NoL Goes Live

A new NoL for Members in Denmark has gone live for the Wireless Radiation (5G) agenda, making this the third cause available for Denmark, alongside Mandatory Vaccinations and Trespassing Technology (Smart Meters).

Denmark is now on par with Australia's billing totals reaching $2 billion this month.

