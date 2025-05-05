by Ruthless Mike

Watch the video premiere of The Mamamals “Unpopular Ideas” from the forthcoming album Touch Grass Vol. 1.

This video is the vision of friend and filmmaker Thomas Schnaidt and a testament to friendship born of resistance. Tom wrote the script and manned the steady cam, Tim Storrs (the farmer) secured the shopping cart, Opal assisted with continuity, Esme & The Brueckners (our neighbors) jumped on board at a moment's notice to help with the celebratory closing shot along the banks of the beautiful Ashokan Reservoir, and the good people of Walmart looked the other way as we lip-synced our way through their Sunday night aisles (on the condition that we not catch any of their customers or employees on camera!) Behold: Unpopular Ideas.

"I've listened to the song maybe 20 or more times tonight. I may not be the biggest consumer of protest songs but I'm gonna wager this is one of the most beautiful ever, and certainly the most beautiful I've ever heard. Signature Mammals style . . . Mike's voice hits my sentiments somewhere between reverie and revolutionary. And I'm so taken aback by the haunting beauty of Ruthy's harmonies. Thank you for sharing this." - Thomas Schnaidt

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.