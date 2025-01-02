by Tyler Durden

The U.S. government is currently constructing the most colossal monument in the history of the world. It is a monument of debt, and we will forever be remembered as the nation that piled up far more debt than anyone else ever did. For decades, this generation has been recklessly spending the money of future generations of Americans. Most people seem to think that we are totally getting away with this swindle, but the truth is that the party is almost over. Our national debt has already surpassed the 36 trillion dollar mark, and according to usdebtclock.org at our current rate of spending our national debt will surpass the 51 trillion dollar mark four years from now.

We are a spoiled, bloated, greedy nation that has run up a debt so big that words simply do not do it justice.

We have got to stop spending so much money, but we just can’t help ourselves.

In January, Donald Trump will be faced with some very difficult decisions regarding our debt as soon as he is inaugurated…

It’s going to be an urgent issue for Trump as soon as he takes office. The federal government will resume the cap on its borrowing authority on Jan. 1, as the U.S. sits on a national debt of more than $36 trillion, though the Treasury Department can buy time for a number of months with so-called extraordinary measures. The fiscal time bomb illustrates the struggle Trump and Republican leaders face heading into 2025, as they consider whether to court Democrats who will want concessions or their own conservatives who are known for rigidly sticking to their demands to cut funding.

If Trump decides that it is time to cut spending, that will make our short-term economic problems even worse.

But if he decides to keep spending money at current levels that would be suicidal.

Most Americans have no idea how difficult it is to spend a trillion dollars.

If you spend one dollar every single second, you could spend a million dollars in just twelve days.

If you spend one dollar every single second, you could spend a billion dollars in 32 years.

But at that same rate, it would take you more than 31,000 years to spend a trillion dollars.

Let me give you another illustration.

If you were alive 2000 years ago and you started spending one million dollars every single day when Christ was born, you still would not have spent one trillion dollars by now.

That is how large one trillion dollars is.

But the United States is not one trillion dollars in debt.

The United States is 36 trillion dollars in debt.

And as I discussed the other day, we will never pay that debt off.

A trillion $10 bills, if they were taped end to end, would wrap around the globe more than 380 times. That amount of money would still not be enough to pay off one-third of the U.S. national debt.

But if you are determined to do something, the government wants you to know that you can help.

If you can believe it, the government is actually taking online donations that will be used to help pay off the national debt.

Or at least that is what they are claiming.

If you were able to donate one dollar every single second to help pay off the national debt, it would take you hundreds of thousands of years to come up with enough money to pay it off.

Are you starting to get the picture?

We are in so much trouble.

We could have lived within our means and left America in tremendous shape for the generations that follow us.

But that is not what we did.

Instead, we have saddled our children and grandchildren with the greatest mountain of debt in the history of the world.

What we have done to future generations of Americans is beyond criminal. One day, if they get the chance, they will look back and curse this generation for what we have done to them. We spent tens of trillions of dollars that belonged to them, and we have stuck them with the bill for our wild excesses. We have taken the greatest economic machine that humanity has ever seen and we have driven it straight off a cliff.

And yet we are so proud of ourselves.

We think that we are so special and that we have all the answers.

Of course the truth is that we should be deeply ashamed of ourselves. Over and over again we kept sending the same clowns back to Washington D.C. and they just kept on spending our money like they were playing a really twisted game of Monopoly.

So now we are going to pay the price.

All of us.

Apparently the Chinese wanted to see how much of a joke the U.S. Treasury has become, because they hacked into it a few weeks ago…

A state-sponsored actor in China hacked the U.S. Treasury Department, gaining access to the workstations of government employees and unclassified documents, the Biden administration said on Monday. The announcement comes after revelations in recent months that China had penetrated deep into U.S. telecommunications systems, gaining access to the phone conversations and text messages of U.S. officials and others.

According to Reuters, this was a “major incident”…

The hackers compromised a third-party cybersecurity service provider and were able to access unclassified documents, the letter said, calling it a “major incident.” According to the letter, hackers “gained access to a key used by the vendor to secure a cloud-based service used to remotely provide technical support for Treasury Departmental Offices (DO) end users. With access to the stolen key, the threat actor was able override the service’s security, remotely access certain Treasury DO user workstations, and access certain unclassified documents maintained by those users.”

Of course you don’t have to be a hacker to find out the big secret that the U.S. Treasury is trying to hide.

The big secret is that we are broke.

We are drowning in an ocean of red ink, and we can barely pay our bills.

Something has got to change, because if we stay on the path that we are currently on we will be 51 trillion dollars in debt four years from today.

