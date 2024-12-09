Etienne Note: Patrick.net has some great memes! I email him occasionally to point out his Trump Delusionment Syndrome and I thought the complete betrayal of conservatives with the Trump cabinet had finally cured him... and then... more Pro-Trump memes??? I edited out the Trump ones...

by patrick.net/memes

1. share discuss next »

2. share discuss next »

3. share discuss next »

4. share discuss next »

5. share discuss next »

6. share discuss next »

7. share discuss next »

8. share discuss next »

9. share discuss next »

10. share discuss next »

11. share discuss next »

12. share discuss next »

13. share discuss next »

14. share discuss next »

15. share discuss next »

16. share discuss next »

24. share discuss next »

25. share discuss next »

26. share discuss next »

27. share discuss next »

28. share discuss next »

29. share discuss next »

30. share discuss next »

31. share discuss next »

32. share discuss next »

33. share discuss next »

34. share discuss next »

35. share discuss next »

36. share discuss next »

37. share discuss next »

38. share discuss next »

39. share discuss next »

40. share discuss next »

41. share discuss next »

42. share discuss next »

43. share discuss next »

44. share discuss next »

45. share discuss next »

46. share discuss next »

47. share discuss next »

48. share discuss next »

49. share discuss next »

50. share discuss next »

51. share discuss next »

52. share discuss next »

53. share discuss next »

54. share discuss next »

55. share discuss next »

56. share discuss next »

57. share discuss

The official memes post is at https://patrick.net/memes

I don't have a donation link, but feel free to write me into your will!

To suggest new memes, post them anywhere on patrick.net. Patrick gets notified of new images.

Feel free to repost any of these memes on other sites. Reposting is the highest compliment you can give a meme.

Suggestions? Email p@patrick.net

View Source

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation!

Celebrate the season with special discounts:

20% off from December 5th-8th with the code Liberty20

15% off from December 9th-12th with the code Liberty15

10% off from December 13th until Christmas with the code Liberty10

Shop for unique books and gifts now at Government-Scam.com/store and make this holiday season extra special!