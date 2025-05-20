By Ben Coxworth

While we've seen a number of wearable underwater propulsion systems, they've typically been strapped to the user's arms or legs. The newly refreshed CudaJet is different, in that it's a true backpack-style underwater jetpack.

Editor's note: Readers often ask us for follow-ups on memorable stories. What has happened to this story over the years? This article was originally published in 2023 but has been re-edited and updated with new information current as of May, 2025. Enjoy!

We first heard about the device almost seven years ago, when it was a prototype called the Cuda.

It was developed by British underwater enthusiast Archie O'Brien while he was in his final year at Loughborough Design School. Among other things, he wanted to create a system that was lighter and faster than existing products. The CudaJet launched in 2023 as the commercial version of what he envisioned.

A complete 2025 CudaJet system weighs approximately 14 kg on land

CudaJet

The setup consists of the dual-jet-drive pack itself, which is attached to a padded neoprene harness that's worn on the torso. A hardwired handheld trigger-style remote is used to control the speed and monitor the lithium battery's charge level. The original 2023 version was reckoned good for up to 40 minutes for every 75 minutes on charge, but CudaJet has optimized the battery for 2025 – meaning that 75-minute charge time is now claimed to be good for a runtime of up to 90 minutes.

The jetpack can be used down to a maximum depth of 40 meters (131 ft) and delivers 40 kg (88 lb) of thrust, reportedly taking the wearer to a top speed of 3 meters (10 ft) per second. "Most people think 3 m/s isn't fast, but when you're underwater everything changes," said the company. "At just 3 meters per second, the drag force acting on your body is equivalent to flying through air at 193 miles per hour!"

The 2025 redesign sees some weight shaved off the original product, which tipped the scales at around 15 kg (33 lb) when out of the water. The latest edition comes in at 14 kg (30.8 lb), including the harness (which is available in four sizes).

Pricing for a complete 2025 CudaJet package starts at £22,500 (about US$30k), which is quite a bump on 2023's £14,000 price tag but now includes a 2-year warranty, a luxury hard case and fast charger. All CudaJets are made to order. You can see the jetpack in action, in the video below.

