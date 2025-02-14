by Aaron and Melissa Dykes, patreon.com

Hi everyone,

In almost astoundingly-unbelievable new levels of brazen government attempts at domination, a lawyer for the Dept. of Justice is arguing that money isn't property, so stealing it wouldn't infringe on the rights of the small business they stole it from -- you know, for constitutional purposes.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) argued that confiscating $50,000 from a small business did not infringe the business' right to private property because money is not property. "Money is not necessarily 'property' for constitutional purposes," the government's brief declared—putting the very idea of property in scare quotes. https://reason.com/2025/01/31/the-government-says-money-isnt-property-so-it-can-take-yours/

The argument flies in the face of basic logic, and contradicts long-standing basic crimes of society related to theft, larceny, stealing... and basic conceptions of money as an instrument; but it also goes to show the inverted clown-world that government agencies are using as an arena to lord of the citizenry.

Watch out, because things will probably just get weirder before they turn back towards the normal.

Here's TSM's latest video, with more on the way.

