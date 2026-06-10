By Edward Geehr and Jeffrey Barke

The Supreme Court of the United States has affirmed that childhood vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe” products. The doctrine is not rhetorical. It is the legal foundation on which the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act granted vaccine manufacturers blanket immunity from product liability, affirmed and extended in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth in 2011. The schedule that has expanded under this protection now contains seventeen vaccines and eighty-nine doses delivered before age six. Most parents signing consent forms for their children’s vaccinations have never been told the legal classification of what they are agreeing to. Unavoidably Unsafe (Skyhorse, 2024), by physicians Edward Geehr and Jeffrey Barke, grades each vaccine on that schedule against the CDC’s own published criteria and concludes that the legal admission may be the most honest statement in the entire architecture.

Geehr and Barke are conventional American physicians with three decades of medical practice between them. Both hold the MD degree. Barke is a California physician who became publicly visible on May 9, 2020 at a rally in his state — wearing scrubs and a lab coat under dark sunglasses — declaring that “never in the history of this great republic have we quarantined the healthy.” He was among the first mainstream physicians in the country to publicly object to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Both authors operate fully within the conventions of contemporary medicine. They use “germ theory,” “viral pathogenesis,” “antibody response,” “immune system,” and “autoimmune disorders” as the established categories of their profession. They do not challenge that framework. What they challenge is whether the seventeen products administered to American children under its banner have actually been tested, are actually effective, and are actually safe. The book carries a foreword by Del Bigtree of the Informed Consent Action Network.

The book appeared in 2024 amid a particular convergence. The COVID-19 mRNA products had been added to the Childhood Immunization Schedule the year before. A federal court had ordered the release of thousands of pages of Pfizer documents the company had attempted to seal from public view for seventy-five years. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians had filed legal briefs supporting government censorship of vaccine “misinformation” in Missouri v. Biden. The pediatric schedule had expanded from four vaccines and eleven doses in 1983 to seventeen vaccines and eighty-nine doses by 2024 — the largest in the world. During the same forty years, the chronic illness rate among American children had risen to 43%, the rate of children officially diagnosed with autism had risen from approximately one in a thousand to one in thirty-six, and ten of the last eleven FDA Commissioners had left federal service to work for the pharmaceutical companies they had previously regulated. Some practicing physicians began asking whether what they had been told about the COVID-19 products applied to the rest of the products on the schedule as well. Geehr and Barke are two of the physicians who asked that question and pursued the answer to a published conclusion.

Geehr and Barke are not in the terrain canon. They do not draw on Béchamp, Bernard, or Shelton. They make no reference to pleomorphism, no claim about the internal environment of the body, no acknowledgment that the conditions their products are designed to prevent might not be what their profession says they are. From inside the establishment, using the establishment’s own documents and standards, they reach overlapping conclusions about the harms of mass childhood vaccination — and that is precisely what makes the book useful from outside it. The full summary unpacks the regulatory architecture that made the expanded schedule possible (the 1986 liability shield, the CDC’s three quiet redefinitions of the word “vaccine,” the revolving door that placed ten of the last eleven FDA Commissioners on pharmaceutical company boards); what is documented to be in the injections themselves (aluminum content varying by 350% between lots of the same vaccine, the NIH unable to produce a single study supporting the safety of injected aluminum adjuvants in infants); and what was known but withheld about exposure during pregnancy (Pfizer’s internal review documenting 51 spontaneous abortions, two newborn deaths, and 41 breastfeeding-exposed infants with adverse events, released only because a federal court broke a seventy-five-year seal). The Hepatitis B vaccine, administered to every American child within twenty-four hours of birth, was followed up for four days in its pivotal clinical trial.

30 Q&As

Question 1: Ten of the last eleven FDA Commissioners have moved on to work for pharmaceutical companies. What happened when Scott Gottlieb left the FDA in April 2019, and why was his next appointment three months later considered the most consequential in the history of the pharmaceutical industry?

Answer: Three days before Dr. Gottlieb’s last day as FDA Commissioner, the agency announced that effective May 2, 2019, inspection of licensed biological product facilities — including vaccine manufacturers — would be changed from at least every two years to an indeterminate “risk-based schedule” that the FDA never defined. The legal mechanisms by which the FDA regulated vaccine manufacturing virtually disappeared. There was no longer any requirement for inspections, no legal consequences for compliance failures, and inspection became entirely a matter of FDA discretion. In an interview shortly before his departure, Dr. Gottlieb stated he had “no idea” what he would do next.

Less than three months later, on June 27, 2019, Dr. Gottlieb was elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors and appointed to the board’s Regulatory and Compliance Committee. In 2022, he was the highest paid non-executive Pfizer board member, at $553,645 per year. Three remarkable events followed in short order: the December 2020 FDA Emergency Use Authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; Pfizer’s manufacturing scale-up to produce millions of vials in record time; and record annual sales of $36.8 billion in 2021 and $37.8 billion in 2022 — pharmaceutical sales records for a single product. This is the same company that in 2009 paid a $2.3 billion fine described by the Department of Justice as the largest fraud settlement in its history.

Question 2: The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act granted vaccine manufacturers blanket protection from product liability. What is the legal doctrine of “unavoidably unsafe” that justified this exemption, and how did the legislation reshape the financial incentives of the vaccine industry?

Answer: The toxicity of vaccines was so well established that exemption from product liability was based on the legal theory that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe” products — that even when properly prepared, it is not possible to make a completely safe vaccine, and that potential risks are outweighed by benefits to the individual and to society. The doctrine was adopted by the Supreme Court in the 2011 case Bruesewitz v. Wyeth LLC. The 1986 Act followed a wave of personal injury litigation from the original DTP vaccine and a 1983 NIH Committee report that explicitly recommended a shift in vaccine liability from manufacturers to the government and ultimately to the taxpayers. Privatize the profits, federalize the liabilities.

The legislation came with a critical caveat: a manufacturer remains liable if known risks are not disclosed and a recipient would have refused the vaccine had they known. This requirement has been observed in the breach. CDC Vaccine Information Statements have been progressively stripped of meaningful content. Justice Sotomayor’s dissent in Bruesewitz pointed out the structural consequence: “Manufacturers, given the lack of robust competition in the vaccine market, will often have little or no incentive to improve the designs of vaccines that are already generating significant profit margins.” With liability eliminated, regulatory inspections weakened, federal subsidy guaranteed, and CDC marketing funded at $3 billion in 2021, vaccine production became one of the most lucrative protected businesses in American pharmaceutical history.

Question 3: In 1983, the Childhood Immunization Schedule contained eleven doses of four vaccines. By 2024, it contained eighty-nine doses of seventeen vaccines. What drove this expansion, and how does the schedule American infants receive compare with that of other countries?

Answer: The schedule was never the result of a strategic plan. It was built up incrementally over time, one approved vaccine at a time, with each new vaccine potentially returning a billion dollars or more in annual revenue. Pre-1986, four vaccines covered eight diseases for children: Smallpox, DPT, Oral Polio, and MMR. By 2010, ten vaccines covered fourteen diseases. The 2024 schedule includes the 2010 schedule plus Respiratory Syncytial Virus, COVID-19, and Meningococcal vaccines. By twelve months of age, an American child receives twenty-eight vaccines — more than any other country. As many as eight vaccines may be administered at a single well-child visit.

Once a vaccine is on the schedule, it is essentially permanent. Federal payment is guaranteed through the Vaccines for Children program. NCVIA liability shielding applies. CDC promotional funding is allocated. The result is an expanding annuity for manufacturers. The Institute of Medicine has acknowledged that while individual new vaccines are evaluated for safety, “key elements of the entire schedule — the number, frequency, timing, order, and age at administration of vaccines — have not been systematically examined in research studies.” During this period of expansion, the general health of American children has declined sharply. An estimated 43% of US children have at least one of twenty chronic health conditions, rising to 54.1% when overweight and at-risk children are included. Autism prevalence has risen from approximately 1 in 1,000 in 1995 to 1 in 36 today.

Question 4: Between 2015 and 2021, the CDC changed its definition of “vaccine” three times, moving from “prevent disease” to “stimulate an immune response.” Why was this redefinition consequential, and how did it affect the approval pathway for the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines?

Answer: Prior to 2015, the CDC defined vaccination as “Injection of a killed or weakened infectious organism in order to prevent disease.” After 2015, the definition shifted to “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.” On September 1, 2021, the definition was altered again: “A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.” The migration is clear — from disease prevention, to immunity production, to immune response stimulation. A vaccine that prevents disease delivers far greater benefit than one that merely stimulates an immune reaction.

The new definition matched the regulatory reality. FDA vaccine approvals and CDC recommendations had increasingly relied on demonstrating an immune response rather than on evidence of disease prevention. The change was particularly important for the COVID-19 vaccines, none of which were studied for disease prevention in children under twelve — they were tested only for antibody responses. The altered definition also changes the risk-benefit calculus. When a product is approved based on raising antibody titers rather than on preventing illness, the burden of demonstrated benefit drops substantially. Authorization can be granted on theoretical mechanism rather than clinical outcome, and millions of children become test subjects for products whose real-world effectiveness is determined after they have already been administered.

Question 5: The FDA uses two separate approval processes — a New Drug Application for drugs and a Biologics License Application for vaccines. Why is the BLA pathway considered weaker, and what does this mean for the placebo controls used in vaccine trials?

Answer: Drugs follow a New Drug Application that requires comparison with a placebo — an inert substance such as saline that has no effect on the body’s systems. Vaccines follow a Biologics License Application, which does not require placebo comparison. BLA approval may be granted on the basis of comparing a new vaccine to a previous version of the same vaccine, or to other vaccines, or to biologically active ingredients such as aluminum adjuvants. Not a single vaccine on the Childhood Immunization Schedule has been subjected to the gold standard of clinical testing: a prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled trial against true saline.

The consequences are concrete. VAXNEUVANCE was tested against Prevnar 13. Prevnar 13 was tested against Prevnar 7. Prevnar 7 was tested against an experimental meningococcal vaccine. Adverse events that would be obvious against a placebo group become statistically invisible when both arms of the study receive substances that produce inflammation, fever, irritability, and pain. The Hepatitis B vaccine had only four to five days of safety follow-up after each dose in its pivotal trials. ENGERIX-B, HAVRIX, and Fluarix were never tested for carcinogenesis, mutagenesis, or impairment of fertility. The ethical argument against placebo controls — that withholding a beneficial product from sick children is unethical — applies in narrow circumstances. Well-constructed ethical trial designs exist. None has been required for the vaccines on the schedule.

Question 6: The book grades each childhood vaccine against eight criteria. What does an optimal pediatric vaccine look like in this framework, and which six vaccines fail badly enough to merit special attention as “the Risky Six”?

Answer: The eight evaluation criteria are drawn from the CDC’s own published standards for vaccine development. A vaccine is graded on whether children are at high risk of severe illness or death from the disease; whether it prevents infection and replication; whether it prevents transmission to others; whether it is approved by the FDA; whether its safety and efficacy are supported by randomized controlled clinical trials; whether it does not significantly impact developing childhood organ systems; whether it creates lifelong immunity; and whether it contributes to herd immunity. Grades range from A (evidence strongly supports the criterion) to F (evidence strongly opposes it), with an overall grade reflecting the balance of risks versus benefits.

An optimal pediatric vaccine targets a prevalent, high-risk disease for which limited treatments are available; offers benefits that far exceed the risks; demonstrates an excellent safety profile through long-term, controlled clinical trials containing a true placebo group; is highly effective at preventing infection, replication, and transmission; contributes to herd immunity for highly contagious diseases; and does not compromise natural immunity. Few pediatric vaccines meet all these criteria. The Risky Six — those that fail across multiple dimensions — are COVID-19, Hepatitis B, RSV, Influenza, DTaP, and MMR. Each prevents a disease that is mild, exceedingly rare, has effective treatments, or fails to confer lasting immunity, while carrying substantial risk to developing immune, neurological, and cardiovascular systems.

Question 7: Aluminum compounds are the most common adjuvant in childhood vaccines. How does injected aluminum behave in the body, what has it been implicated in, and what did a 2022 study reveal about manufacturing controls and lot-to-lot variability?

Answer: Aluminum-containing vaccines are injected deep into muscle. The aluminum ions dissolve and damage surrounding tissues. The damaged cells release chemical signals that summon immune cells to the area, and the resulting inflammation enhances the immune response to the vaccine antigens. Aluminum is well-absorbed when injected, in stark contrast to dietary aluminum. It is carried through the lymphatic drainage to remote areas of the body, can cross the blood-brain barrier, and can accumulate in the brain. While aluminum compounds can be an effective adjuvant, they are also known neurotoxins. The metal has been implicated in Alzheimer’s disease, autism, and multiple sclerosis. Extreme provocation of the immune system by aluminum may also trigger autoimmune disorders, including a recognized syndrome called ASIA — Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants.

A 2022 study measured aluminum content in infant vaccines and found that only three of thirteen vaccines contained the amount listed by the manufacturer. Six contained significantly more aluminum than stated on the package insert. Aluminum content in one Hepatitis vaccine varied by 350% between lots. When researchers queried the FDA about who verified aluminum content, they uncovered that the FDA relies fully on data provided by manufacturers using unspecified methods, and that this data is not publicly available. A subsequent Freedom of Information Act request revealed that the National Institutes of Health was “unable to provide a single study relied upon by them in relation to the safety of injection of aluminum adjuvants in infants.” A 2023 Kaiser Permanente study with CDC collaboration found an association between aluminum exposure from vaccines administered before age 24 months and persistent asthma at age 24 to 59 months.

Question 8: A vaccine reported as 95% effective often delivers an Absolute Risk Reduction of around 1%. What is the difference between Relative Risk Reduction and Absolute Risk Reduction, and why does the FDA accept one standard for vaccines and a different standard for drugs?

Answer: Consider a clinical trial of 2,000 people: 1,000 receive a vaccine, 1,000 are controls. If 18 of the vaccinated develop the disease and 61 of the controls do, the Relative Risk Reduction is 70.5% — the relative difference between the two groups. The Absolute Risk Reduction, by contrast, is only 4.3% — the actual reduction in risk for any individual considering vaccination. Vaccine manufacturers and the FDA consistently report RRR. Drug manufacturers and the NDA process require ARR. The magnitude of difference between the two can be enormous and is rarely disclosed to the public or to the prescribing physician.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were widely reported as 95% effective. That figure is the Relative Risk Reduction. The Absolute Risk Reduction was 0.7% for Pfizer and 1.1% for Moderna. The HPV vaccine Gardasil 9 is reported as 98 to 100% effective at preventing precancerous cervical changes — the ARR is approximately 1.5%. The Rotavirus vaccine RotaTeq reports 96 to 98% effectiveness — the ARR for severe rotavirus gastroenteritis is about 2%, and for hospitalization, 0.4%. A 1% reduction in personal risk may not justify the risks of vaccination. Every parent should ask the provider for both numbers before signing a consent form.

Question 9: No vaccine on the Childhood Immunization Schedule has ever been tested against a true saline placebo in a randomized controlled trial. What are vaccines tested against instead, and what does this design choice obscure?

Answer: Vaccines on the schedule are tested against earlier versions of the same vaccine, against other vaccines, or against biologically active substances such as aluminum adjuvants. The original Gardasil clinical trials used Merck’s proprietary aluminum adjuvant AAHS as the “placebo” — a substance never safety-tested in humans. ENGERIX-B was compared to the previous generation Heptavax. The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine has been tested against successive versions of itself, never against saline. When the control group receives substances that produce inflammation, fever, swelling, and systemic reactions, the safety signal of the test vaccine is masked because adverse events in both arms appear roughly equivalent.

The follow-up periods compound the problem. Hepatitis B vaccines were monitored for only four to five days after each dose in the pivotal trials. ENGERIX-B, HAVRIX, and Fluarix were never tested for carcinogenesis, mutagenesis, or impact on fertility. The argument against using a true placebo — that withholding a vaccine from at-risk children would be unethical — is valid in narrow circumstances, but several well-constructed ethical trial designs are available. The reality is simpler: the FDA does not require them. Manufacturers therefore do not run them. The result is that the actual rate of vaccine-related complications, as measured against a true control group, has never been established for any product on the schedule.

Question 10: The peak age for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome falls between two and four months, coinciding with the administration of thirteen scheduled vaccinations. What does the available data show about the timing of infant deaths in relation to vaccination, and how does the CDC’s denial of a causal link hold up under scrutiny?

Answer: A 2023 peer-reviewed study in Cureus examined vaccine schedules and infant mortality across developed nations. Multiple analyses showed that children who received no shots did the best. The greater the number of vaccines, the greater the likelihood of neonatal mortality, infant mortality, and under-five mortality. A 2019 review of Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data examined infant deaths within sixty days of vaccination. Of 1,048 SIDS cases recorded, 13% died on the day of vaccination, 51% within three days, and 75% within seven days. The rate of SIDS within the first seven days post-vaccination was 57 times the rate of SIDS in days eight to sixty — a statistically significant difference.

The CDC asserts that no causal link exists and cites seven research studies in support. Careful review of those seven papers fails to identify definitive evidence for the CDC’s position. Each had methodological problems that neither proved nor disproved a causal relationship: VAERS-based analysis known to underreport adverse events; a study of safe sleep environments containing no vaccine safety data; a study that contradicted CDC’s own conclusion (79.4% of child deaths received more than one vaccine on the same day, 44% were SIDS); a retrospective cohort study in a highly selected population; a systematic review that admitted the lack of knowledge concerning SIDS pathogenesis. The peak age for SIDS — two to four months — is exactly the window in which infants receive thirteen vaccinations, often bundled in single visits. Causation has not been proven. Neither has it been excluded.

Question 11: The CDC asserts that vaccines do not cause autism. Of the twenty-six vaccines an American child receives by age twelve months, how many have actually been studied for a relationship to autism, and what did Dr. William Thompson publicly admit about a foundational CDC study?

Answer: Of the twenty-six vaccines administered to American children by twelve months of age, only one has been studied for a relationship to autism — MMR — and that study takes place after the first twenty-three vaccinations have already been delivered. Of the thirty-eight separate excipients present in two or more vaccines on the schedule, only one has been examined for an autism link: thimerosal, which has since been removed from most vaccines. The other thirty-seven excipients — including aluminum salts, formaldehyde, polysorbate 80, and glutaraldehyde — have never been studied for their potential to cause autism. The CDC’s blanket assertion that vaccines do not cause autism is therefore demonstrably false on its face.

Dr. William Thompson, co-author of the 2004 DeStefano study widely cited as proof that MMR vaccination does not cause autism, publicly repudiated the study’s conclusions. His statement reads: “I regret that my coauthors and I omitted statistically significant information in our 2004 article published in the journal Pediatrics. The omitted data suggested that African American males who received the MMR vaccine before age 36 months were at increased risk for autism. Decisions were made regarding which findings to report after the data were collected, and I believe that the final study protocol was not followed.” Brian Hooker subsequently reanalyzed the original DeStefano data and confirmed the suppressed finding. Two studies published by Mawson in 2017 compared vaccinated children with completely unvaccinated, home-schooled children and found vaccinated children had nearly four times the autism rate. Premature infants who were vaccinated showed fourteen times the rate of neurodevelopmental disorders compared with unvaccinated, term infants.

Question 12: The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were added to the Childhood Immunization Schedule in 2023. How do they score against the eight evaluation criteria, and what did Pfizer’s clinical trial in children aged six months to four years actually show about effectiveness?

Answer: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines score F on every one of the eight evaluation criteria. Healthy children are at extremely low risk — between 0.00% and 0.19% of all COVID-19 deaths, with multiple studies reporting no deaths in healthy children without comorbidities. The CDC estimates that over 96% of children have been exposed to the virus, with robust and enduring natural immunity. Vaccines do not prevent infection, do not prevent replication, and do not prevent transmission. The Cleveland Clinic study of over 50,000 employees found that the greater the number of vaccinations, the more likely the recipient was to become infected. A Danish study showed that after just three months, Pfizer recipients were 76.5% more likely and Moderna recipients 39.3% more likely to be infected than unvaccinated people.

Pfizer’s clinical trial for children aged six months to four years enrolled 4,526 participants, of which 3,070 — roughly two-thirds — dropped out. The interval between the first shot and the second was three weeks, and between the second and the third, eight weeks. Researchers began counting infections one week after the third injection. Any case occurring during the first twelve weeks was excluded from the vaccine group’s count, even though in the first three weeks there were 34 infections in the vaccine group and only 13 in the placebo group. After exclusions, the trial reported 13 cases in the vaccine group and 21 in the placebo group, yielding the headline 73% efficacy figure. The Absolute Risk Reduction was approximately 3%. On this evidence, the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization for use in children under five. The FDA’s VRBAC committee, at an October 2022 meeting, discussed a known list of serious adverse events — Guillain-Barré, encephalitis, transverse myelitis, myocarditis, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, and death — without disclosing the discussion to the public.

Question 13: The Hepatitis B vaccine is administered within twenty-four hours of birth. Given that fewer than one in three hundred mothers carries the virus, and given that mothers are routinely screened during pregnancy, what is the justification for this universal first-day-of-life vaccination?

Answer: Hepatitis B is transmitted through direct contact with infected blood or certain bodily fluids — through shared needles, contaminated medical equipment, or unprotected sex. The vast majority of infections in the United States are sexually transmitted. Chronic carriers among pregnant women are rare, estimated at 0.3% (three per thousand births), with somewhat higher prevalence (0.4% to 1.5%) in certain inner-city minority populations. Children born to a chronic carrier are at very high risk of becoming chronic carriers themselves, which justifies vaccination in this narrow circumstance. A simple blood test detects HBV infection during pregnancy, and the vast majority of pregnant women are screened. The honest medical justification for universal first-day-of-life vaccination is therefore largely a political one — the appearance of non-discrimination against communities at higher risk — rather than a clinical one.

The vaccine is approved on the basis of clinical trials with extraordinarily limited follow-up. ENGERIX-B was monitored for four days post-administration across 36 clinical studies. RECOMBIVAX HB was monitored for five days. Neither has been evaluated for carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, or impairment of fertility. Between 2005 and 2015, VAERS received 20,231 adverse event reports following Hepatitis B vaccination across all ages. Of 4,444 single-dose reports, 6.5% were classified as serious, including 43 deaths — 27 of them in infants less than four weeks old. The manufacturer’s package insert lists meningitis, encephalitis, anaphylaxis, hypersensitivity syndrome, multiple sclerosis, Guillain-Barré, Bell’s palsy, seizures, and transverse myelitis among reported adverse events. A FOIA request to the CDC found that children vaccinated in the first month of life had twofold increased risk for speech delays, fivefold for sleep disorders, and 7.6-fold for autism. For mothers who test negative for HBV and are at low risk, vaccination risk clearly outweighs benefit. Delay or elimination should be a serious option.

Question 14: Nirsevimab is a monoclonal antibody therapy, not a vaccine, yet it was added to the Childhood Immunization Schedule for RSV in 2023. What is unprecedented about this addition, and what did the clinical trials actually show about reducing hospitalization and death?

Answer: Nirsevimab is an immunoglobulin with anti-RSV activity, produced by recombinant DNA technology. It works by interfering with the virus’s ability to bind to cells, providing immediate but short-term passive immunity. It was submitted to the FDA under a Therapeutics Biologic License Application — not a vaccine BLA — and is classified as a preventive drug. Its addition to the Childhood Immunization Schedule broke long-standing precedent. As a therapeutic newly placed on the schedule, it now benefits from federal cost coverage through the Vaccines for Children program for those who cannot afford it, and from blanket manufacturer liability protection under the NCVIA. No other therapeutic enjoys such a guaranteed income stream or liability shield.

RSV causes an average of 96 deaths per year in children under one year of age — 2.4 per 100,000. Most hospitalized children who are otherwise healthy have a survival rate of approximately 99%. The major clinical trial reported a Relative Risk Reduction of 74.5% for medically attended RSV lower respiratory tract infection and 62% for hospitalization, but the reduction in hospitalization was not statistically significant. Absolute Risk Reduction was approximately 3.75% for outpatient care and 0.7% for hospitalization. Antidrug antibodies were detected in over 6% of treated infants, meaning their immune systems attacked the injected antibodies, reducing efficacy and potentially priming for resistance. Carcinogenesis, mutagenesis, and reproductive toxicity studies were not performed. Maximum follow-up was one year in a limited test group. The clinical trials were paid for by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.

Question 15: The annual influenza vaccine has an effectiveness rate that rarely exceeds 50%. What did the 2018 Cochrane meta-analysis of forty-one trials reveal about how many children must be vaccinated to prevent a single case of flu, and what is the evidence regarding repeat vaccination and infection risk?

Answer: The 2018 Cochrane Library review of forty-one influenza vaccine trials, with over 200,000 child participants, found that live attenuated vaccines reduced influenza infection in children aged three to sixteen from 18% to 4%, and influenza-like illness from 17% to 12%. In practical terms, seven children must be vaccinated to prevent one case of influenza, and twenty children must be vaccinated to prevent one influenza-like illness. Inactivated injected vaccines required five children to be vaccinated to prevent one influenza case, and twelve to prevent one influenza-like illness. The Cochrane Review found no evidence that vaccinating children against influenza had any impact on community transmission. The marketing claim that flu vaccination “protects grandma” is not grounded in reality.

The evidence on repeat vaccination is more troubling. One study of 261 children found that infected children were 267% more likely to be hospitalized if they had previously received an influenza vaccine. A Canadian study found those vaccinated during the prior flu season had a 15% increased risk of infection compared with the unvaccinated. CDC investigators co-authored a study reporting an 11% increased rate of infection following repeat vaccination — the authors stated they could not fully explain the finding. Ontario’s former chief medical officer, once a proponent of universal flu vaccination, has called for a careful rethink of universal programs. Influenza vaccine effectiveness rarely exceeds 50%; rates of 13% to 23% have been recorded in recent seasons. The product generates approximately $7 billion in annual revenue, projected to grow to $10 billion by 2028. There has never been a successful vaccine developed for any common respiratory virus.

Question 16: The DTaP combination vaccine targets three distinct diseases with three different risk profiles. How do diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis differ in transmission, severity, and available treatments, and what was the trade-off when the whole-cell pertussis vaccine was replaced with the acellular version in 1997?

Answer: Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis are bundled into a single combination vaccine despite presenting very different risk-benefit calculations. Diphtheria is extremely rare in the United States, and the vaccine works only by blocking the bacterial exotoxin — it has no effect on bacterial infection, replication, or transmission. Excellent treatments exist, including antibiotics and antitoxin serum. Tetanus is contracted through deep wounds contaminated with soil-borne spores, not through person-to-person transmission. Proper wound care, antibiotic treatment, and tetanus immune globulin are highly effective. Fewer than thirty cases occur per year in the United States. Pertussis poses real risk to infants under six months, though early antibiotic therapy is highly effective and the inpatient case fatality rate for hospitalized children is less than 1%.

In 1991, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended replacing the whole-cell pertussis vaccine with an acellular version due to the high incidence of severe adverse events from the whole-cell formulation — seizures, Guillain-Barré, encephalitis, coma, and death. The replacement was completed by 1997. The trade-off in safety produced a less effective vaccine. Observational studies found children vaccinated with acellular DTaP had a two-to-five-fold greater risk of pertussis diagnosis compared with the whole-cell version. The FDA’s own Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research concluded that acellular vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission of Bordetella pertussis even one month after the primary vaccination series. Kaiser Permanente reported that effectiveness wanes by an average of 27% per year. Only 71% of young children have immunity five years after their fifth dose, dropping to 34% in adolescents two to four years post-vaccination. A phenomenon called linked-epitope suppression means children primed by DTaP will be more susceptible to pertussis throughout their lifetimes, with no easy way to reverse this lifetime susceptibility.

Question 17: The MMR vaccine combines three live, attenuated viruses. What do the data show about waning immunity for measles, mumps, and rubella, and what protective effects against later disease has natural measles infection been associated with in published studies?

Answer: Measles case fatality dropped from approximately 21 deaths per 1,000 cases in 1911 to less than 1 death per 1,000 cases in 1962 — before introduction of the vaccine in 1963. The dramatic improvement in survival is attributable to advances in living conditions, nutrition, and healthcare. Two doses of MMR are reported as 97% effective at preventing measles based on antibody response. Immunity wanes over time. Of greatest concern is the emergence of measles in infants born to vaccinated mothers — the measles attack rate in children under fifteen months is nearly triple that of babies born to naturally-immune mothers. Mumps immunity wanes at an average of 27 years post-vaccination. Outbreaks have occurred among fully vaccinated college students at Harvard, Fordham, Stevens Institute of Technology, and elsewhere. Rubella has been virtually eliminated in the United States since 2004.

Numerous studies have documented protective effects of natural measles infection against later diseases. Measles infection has been correlated with reduced risk of lymphatic cancers, Hodgkin’s disease, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancers, lung cancers, ENT cancers, and Parkinson’s disease in adulthood. The MMR vaccine package insert lists numerous post-marketing adverse events including encephalitis, encephalopathy, measles inclusion body encephalitis, subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, Guillain-Barré, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, transverse myelitis, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, optic neuritis, pancreatitis, vasculitis, anaphylaxis, and nerve deafness. The rate of occurrence for each of these adverse events is not disclosed. The vaccine has never been compared against a true placebo, making individual Absolute Risk Reduction impossible to calculate. For healthy children, the long-term risks of MMR vaccination — allergies, autoimmune disorders, neurodevelopmental conditions, and severe infections in adulthood when immunity wanes — must be weighed against a generally mild childhood illness.

Question 18: Several Western countries — Austria, Belgium, France, Denmark, and Portugal — have declined to add the chickenpox vaccine to their schedules. What were their reasons, and what has happened to shingles rates in American adults since the vaccine was introduced in 1995?

Answer: Chickenpox is a mild disease in most healthy children. Infection confers lifelong natural immunity. Several Western nations evaluated the risk-benefit ratio and concluded that universal vaccination was not justified. The United Kingdom does not include varicella in its National Health Service schedule, citing lack of cost-effectiveness. Two doses of vaccine provide an impressive 98% Relative Risk Reduction, but the Absolute Risk Reduction is approximately 33% — for any particular child, the actual reduction in chickenpox risk is one in three, not nineteen in twenty. The duration of immunity remains uncertain, as the two-dose schedule has only been in place since 2006.

After mass varicella vaccination began in 1995, herd immunity to chickenpox was rapidly attained, removing the chickenpox virus from wide circulation. Adults who had been infected as children — who carried the virus dormant in their nerve root ganglia — were no longer receiving the periodic environmental re-exposure that boosts cell-mediated immunity. A multi-year CDC-funded California study tracked a nearly 30% jump in shingles cases in adults aged 26 to 69 within a single year. A UK study found that adults who lived with children exposed to chickenpox were 30% less likely to develop shingles over twenty years. The CDC continues to deny any correlation between chickenpox vaccination and rising shingles incidence. Medical costs of caring for shingles are four to five times higher than for chickenpox. A new shingles vaccine has now been added to address a condition the chickenpox vaccine may have exacerbated — illustrating how each vaccine creates the conditions for the next.

Question 19: The Haemophilus influenzae type b, Hepatitis A, and Inactivated Poliovirus vaccines each target diseases that are either rare in the United States or largely controlled through other means. What is common to these three vaccines in terms of disease burden, sanitation, and what happens after widespread vaccination?

Answer: Haemophilus influenzae was not common before the Hib vaccine was introduced in 1993 — approximately 20,000 cases per year. Hepatitis A produces mild illness or no symptoms in children, who develop lifelong immunity from natural infection. Polio cases globally have declined from about 350,000 in 1988 to roughly 30 cases in 2022 across three countries. Over 90% of polio infections are asymptomatic. Clean drinking water, wastewater treatment, pasteurized foods, sanitary food supply chains, and proper personal and community sanitation are the actual drivers of the decline in these three infectious diseases in developed nations. Vaccination has played a role; sanitation has played a much larger one.

Each of these vaccines creates its own version of the same problem. Hib introduction has been followed by a paradoxical rise in invasive H. influenzae infections — from 1.23 per 100,000 in 1997 to 2.08 per 100,000 in 2018 — driven by strains not covered by the vaccine. The narrow immune pressure of vaccination produces ecological backfilling. Universal childhood HepA vaccination has shifted the disease burden to adults over twenty, where the infection is far more severe — the average age of HepA-related hospitalizations and deaths is increasing. IPV does not prevent intestinal replication or fecal-oral transmission; vaccinated children can still pass the virus, though the disease itself may be diminished. None of these vaccines has been subjected to a randomized trial against a true placebo. The argument that universal vaccination of every child is required to prevent rare diseases controllable by sanitation increasingly fails the risk-benefit test.

Question 20: The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine started with seven covered bacterial strains and has expanded to twenty-three. The Rotavirus vaccines report 96–98% Relative Risk Reduction. What is “backfilling,” and how does the Absolute Risk Reduction compare with the headline numbers for these two vaccines?

Answer: Bacteria and viruses do not disappear when a vaccine targets some of their strains. They adapt. The suppressed strains leave an ecological niche that is filled by other strains — a phenomenon called type replacement, or backfilling. Pneumococcal vaccines began in 2000 with seven covered strains. Coverage expanded to ten, then thirteen, then fifteen, then twenty, and now twenty-three. Approximately seventy strains remain uncovered. A Finland study found PCV only 44% effective at preventing acute otitis media due to pneumococcal disease, and observed an increase in strains not covered by the vaccine — meaning vaccinated children may be at increased risk from uncovered strains. The strategy of perpetually expanding strain coverage is unlikely to produce lasting immunity.

For Rotarix, the Relative Risk Reduction against severe rotavirus gastroenteritis is 85% — the Absolute Risk Reduction is 4.6%. Against hospitalization, the RRR is 96% and the ARR is 0.9%. For RotaTeq, severe gastroenteritis shows 98% RRR and 2% ARR. Hospitalization shows 96% RRR and 0.4% ARR. Severe adverse events include intussusception — where the intestine telescopes into itself, often requiring surgical intervention — as well as recurrent intussusception with death, hematochezia, Kawasaki disease, and idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. The rotavirus vaccine contains live attenuated virus that can be transmitted to immune-compromised contacts after vaccination. As with HPV, pertussis, and pneumococcal vaccines, the predictable consequence of applying narrow immune pressure on a microbial population is the emergence of resistant or replacement strains.

Question 21: The COVID-19 “mRNA” vaccines do not actually contain mRNA but a modified version called modRNA. What was changed at the molecular level, what does that change accomplish, and what consequences does it produce for how long the synthetic material persists in the body?

Answer: Messenger RNA in human cells carries instructions from DNA to the cell’s protein-manufacturing system. After delivering its instructions, natural mRNA is rapidly degraded by enzymes and recycled. The CDC and vaccine manufacturers repeatedly told the public that the COVID-19 mRNA would rapidly break down after producing the Spike protein. The products do not contain mRNA. They contain modRNA — modified RNA in which the naturally occurring nucleotide uridine has been replaced with a synthetic version, pseudouridine (N1-methylpseudouridine). Pfizer’s own website confirms that “in the synthesis of the RNA used in this vaccine platform, some nucleosides... are replaced by modified nucleosides to help enhance immune evasion and protein production.”

The substitution causes the molecule to resist the expected enzymatic breakdown and to evade immune system attack. One study found modRNA and Spike protein in lymph nodes weeks after injection. An August 2023 study detected Spike protein in the blood, saliva, urine, and lung fluids of people six months post-vaccination. It is not known whether modRNA ever completely clears from the body. The pseudouridine substitution also causes “frameshifting” — misreading of the genetic code during protein translation — leading to production of junk proteins with no function. Cambridge University researchers found that 25% to 30% of patients who received the Pfizer vaccine produced antibodies against these unintended frame-shifted proteins, generating inflammatory and potentially autoimmune responses against random foreign proteins their cells were manufacturing without their knowledge or consent.

Question 22: Lipid nanoparticles serve as the delivery vehicle for the modRNA in the COVID-19 vaccines. Why did one of the original inventors of mRNA technology abandon this carrier in the 1990s, where do these particles travel after injection, and what did Moderna’s own 2024 paper acknowledge about its toxicity?

Answer: Lipid nanoparticles are the molecular Trojan horse that carries modRNA through cell membranes. On their own, RNA molecules have difficulty entering cells. LNPs encapsulate the modRNA and enable cellular uptake. They can also penetrate barriers usually resistant to vaccines or viruses, including the blood-brain barrier and the placenta. In the 1990s, Robert Malone — credited with foundational work on mRNA platform technology — abandoned LNPs due to their toxicity. Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, acknowledged in 2016 that LNPs “can lead to dangerous side effects, especially if a patient has to take repeated doses over months or years.” Both Moderna and Pfizer proceeded to use LNPs as the carrier for their COVID-19 vaccines anyway.

A 2024 paper authored by Moderna scientists conceded that the LNPs used in its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine “can be toxic and might be the root cause of many of the side-effects experienced by people post-vaccination,” including “heart inflammation and severe allergic shock, most likely triggered by PEGlyated lipid nanoparticles.” Pfizer’s own biodistribution study, conducted before FDA Emergency Use Authorization, showed that over 48 hours the LNPs distributed mainly to the liver, adrenal glands, spleen, and ovaries. The polyethylene glycol coating on the particles triggers anaphylactic allergic reactions, gastrointestinal distress, electrolyte imbalances, and neurotoxicity. LNPs activate the inflammatory complement system and stimulate pro-inflammatory cytokine release. The promise that COVID-19 vaccination would remain in the arm and rapidly clear was contradicted by the manufacturer’s own pre-authorization data.

Question 23: Natural infection exposes the developing immune system to dozens of viral antigens. The modRNA vaccines deliver code for a single protein. What is immune imprinting, and what does the evidence from multiply-vaccinated populations show about subsequent infection risk?

Answer: Natural infection presents the immune system with dozens of viral antigens — surface proteins, internal proteins, and other molecular markers — building a broad library of defenses capable of recognizing future variants and related viruses. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines deliver code for only the Spike protein, a viral region known to mutate rapidly. The developing immune system trained on this single antigen may be incapable of mounting an effective response when novel variants emerge. The resulting narrowly focused immunity is called immune imprinting, or original antigenic sin. The immune system effectively closes its training library after the first vaccinated exposure and cannot easily build new responses to subsequent variants.

The Cleveland Clinic study of over 50,000 employees found that the greater the number of COVID-19 vaccinations a person had received, the more likely they were to become infected. A Danish study found that after three months, vaccine effectiveness turned negative — Pfizer recipients were 76.5% more likely and Moderna recipients 39.3% more likely to be infected than unvaccinated people. After the second mRNA vaccine dose, proinflammatory immunoglobulins IgG1 and IgG3 increase substantially. After the third dose, something remarkable occurs: anti-COVID-19 antibodies shift to non-inflammatory IgG4 blocking antibodies, with the ratio of IgG4 to IgG1 and IgG3 increasing up to 500-fold. This dramatic shift blunts the immune response and impairs the destruction of infectious organisms. Persistent elevation of IgG4 has been associated with increased cancer susceptibility and predisposition to chronic inflammatory conditions.

Question 24: Gardasil is administered to preadolescent and adolescent children with the stated purpose of preventing cervical cancer that typically appears around age fifty. What has the HPV vaccine actually been demonstrated to prevent, what role does Pap screening play in cervical cancer prevention, and what does Merck’s own clinical trial data show about vaccinating already-infected women?

Answer: HPV vaccines have never been shown to prevent cancer. The 98 to 100% Relative Risk Reduction frequently reported applies to precancerous changes in the most superficial layer of cervical cells over a three-year period. Precancerous changes are not cancer. Based on data from the Gardasil 9 package insert, the Absolute Risk Reduction is approximately 1.5%. The average lag between precancerous cells and the diagnosis of cervical cancer is over twenty years — vaccine efficacy with respect to cancer prevention cannot be assessed in a three-year trial. Approximately 98% to 99% of precancerous conditions resolve on their own. The average age of cervical cancer diagnosis is fifty. The average age of vulvar cancer diagnosis is sixty-eight. Vaccinating eleven-year-old children for cancers diagnosed five decades later is built on speculation, not evidence.

The decline in cervical cancer began before Gardasil was introduced in 2006 and is attributable to Pap screening. In 2005, the rate of new cervical cancer cases was 7.9 per 100,000 women per year. Today it is 7.7 per 100,000 — essentially unchanged. The US Preventive Services Task Force credits widespread cervical cancer screening as the primary reason for the decline in mortality. Merck’s own clinical trial data shows that vaccinating an already-infected person with a vaccine-covered strain increases the risk of precancerous cervical changes by 33% to 44.6%. The original Gardasil clinical trial used Merck’s proprietary aluminum adjuvant AAHS — never safety-tested in humans — as the “placebo.” Gardasil 9 contains more than double the AAHS of the original Gardasil. In the first 2.5 years following approval, 12,454 adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 772 serious events such as Guillain-Barré, motor neuron disease, pancreatitis, and 32 deaths with an average age of 18.

Question 25: The CDC recommends four vaccines during pregnancy: influenza, COVID-19, Tdap, and RSV. What did the FDA admit in 2019 when the Informed Consent Action Network filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the clinical trials supporting vaccination of pregnant women?

Answer: In 2019, the Informed Consent Action Network filed a FOIA request for copies of every clinical trial report the FDA used to support the safety of vaccines during pregnancy. The agency failed to respond. A lawsuit followed. The FDA’s eventual response: “We have no records responsive to your requests.” The federal regulator had never licensed a vaccine for use in pregnant women, despite the CDC’s standing recommendation that four vaccines be administered during pregnancy. The package inserts for Tdap brands Boostrix and Adacel state explicitly that the vaccine should be given during pregnancy “only when benefit outweighs risk.”

The post-licensure evidence supporting these recommendations does not improve the picture. A 2017 CDC study directly linked the H1N1-containing influenza vaccine to a 7.7-fold increased risk of spontaneous abortion within 28 days; women who received any flu vaccine had twice the rate of spontaneous abortion. Despite this finding, the CDC continued to recommend H1N1-containing flu vaccines for pregnant women. A 2016 study by Chambers found that exposure to flu vaccine in the first trimester was associated with nearly twice the rate of major birth defects compared with unexposed pregnancies (5.7% vs 3.0%). Brown 2014 found that elevated maternal C-reactive protein — the same marker that rises after flu vaccination — was associated with a 43% greater risk of having a child with autism. A 2014 study by Traversa found vaccinated women had significantly higher rates of gestational diabetes and life-threatening eclampsia.

Question 26: A document titled “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review” was released by federal court order in 2023 after Pfizer attempted to shield it from public view for seventy-five years. What did the 458 pregnancy exposure cases and 215 breastfeeding exposure cases reveal, and what did the CDC do three days after Pfizer signed off on the report?

Answer: Pfizer’s internal “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review” summarized clinical trial data through February 2021. Pfizer intended the document to remain confidential for 75 years. A federal court ordered its release. A team of clinicians, attorneys, statisticians, and other volunteers organized by Daily Clout combed through the thousands of pages of released documents and identified what the company had known. Of 673 total cases, 458 involved exposure during pregnancy, and 54% of these reported adverse events. The exposures occurred largely before women knew they were pregnant or during the first trimester, since clinical trials normally exclude pregnant participants.

Among the documented outcomes: 51 spontaneous abortions; six premature labor and delivery cases including two newborn deaths; one case of newborn severe respiratory distress; one case of fetal tachycardia with an irregular heart rate over 180 beats per minute requiring early delivery and hospitalization. The 215 cases of breastfeeding exposure produced 41 babies with adverse events — fever, rash, irritability, diarrhea, lethargy, vomiting, agitation, and facial paralysis. Just three days after Pfizer signed off on this internal report documenting these outcomes, the CDC announced at a White House press briefing that it recommended pregnant people receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The recommendation has not been withdrawn. A subsequent New England Journal of Medicine study purporting to show vaccine safety in pregnancy recruited over 80% of trial participants in the third trimester — well after the highest-risk period for spontaneous abortion — artificially lowering the observed miscarriage rate.

Question 27: GlaxoSmithKline halted its RSV vaccine trial in pregnant women after observing a 40% increase in preterm births. Pfizer’s similar trial of the same protein platform continued to approval as Abrysvo. What did the data show about preterm births, low birth weight, jaundice, and preeclampsia, and how was this information communicated to women in the clinical trial?

Answer: In early 2022, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer were both developing RSV-F protein vaccines to inoculate pregnant women. GlaxoSmithKline abruptly halted its phase three trial after observing a higher incidence of preterm deliveries among vaccinated pregnancies — the FDA later confirmed nearly a 40% increase in preterm births in the vaccine arm. Pfizer continued with its trial. The company chose to withhold the GSK trial information from its own pregnant study participants. The British Medical Journal investigated Pfizer’s RSV vaccine clinical trial and the failure to share this information with the pregnant women. The BMJ contacted governmental health authorities and trial investigators in the eighteen countries where the trials were conducted, asking whether informed consent was provided. No one replied. Trial consent forms stated the vaccine was “risk-free” for the baby.

Like the halted GSK trial, Pfizer’s Abrysvo trial showed more preterm births among vaccinated pregnancies than placebo. The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report acknowledged that infants born to vaccinated mothers were more likely to have low birth weight and neonatal jaundice. Low birth weight babies are twenty times more likely to develop complications and die compared with normal weight babies. Severe jaundice in newborns can cause brain damage, cerebral palsy, and hearing loss. Hypertension and preeclampsia occurred more frequently in vaccinated pregnant women than in unvaccinated controls. Preeclampsia can progress to eclampsia — uncontrollable seizures that can kill both mother and baby. The FDA approved Abrysvo for use at 32-36 weeks of gestation with a warning. A separate 2024 study of more than 5,000 women in 24 countries confirmed a 37% increased risk of low birth weight and more than a doubling of neonatal deaths. The Tdap recommendation rests on equally weak ground — no prelicensure trials in pregnancy, and a 2023 study found 17% to over 100% greater incidence of congenital malformations across eight organ systems in Tdap-exposed pregnancies. Infants born to Tdap-vaccinated mothers also showed diminished antibody responses to pertussis, the opposite of the recommendation’s stated purpose.

Question 28: State school mandates have become the enforcement arm of the Childhood Immunization Schedule. How do these mandates function in practice, what are the three categories of exemption available across the fifty states, and what role does pharmaceutical industry lobbying play in maintaining this system?

Answer: The CDC decides which vaccines appear on the Childhood Immunization Schedule. State governments decide which vaccines are required for school attendance — both public and private. School attendance is the enforcement mechanism by which vaccine compliance is coerced from parents who would otherwise exercise informed consent. Tying education to vaccination weighs heavily on the minds of many parents who would prefer to delay, space, or eliminate certain vaccines based on their child’s individual risk profile. The state effectively substitutes a political choice — uniformity in service of perceived public good — for an informed medical decision made by parents, caregivers, and providers.

Three categories of exemption exist across the fifty states. Medical exemptions usually require physician documentation specifying which vaccines may be omitted; some states require medical justification for each. Religious exemptions are based on the right to free exercise of religious belief, with documentation requirements that vary widely from state to state. Personal belief exemptions exist in some states and not others, with highly variable procedural requirements. In many states, any exemption can be overridden during a declared disease outbreak. Pharmaceutical and health products companies spent a record $372 million on federal lobbying in 2022 — more than any other industry. Once a vaccine is added to the schedule, it is essentially permanent. Federal payment through the Vaccines for Children program is guaranteed. NCVIA liability protection is automatic. Each addition becomes an annuity for the manufacturer, immune from market discipline.

Question 29: The CDC’s Vaccine Information Statements have been progressively stripped of meaningful disclosure, while medical associations including the American Academy of Pediatrics have moved to dismiss vaccine-hesitant families and to support government censorship of “vaccine misinformation.” What five questions can a parent ask a vaccine provider to obtain genuine informed consent rather than a signed consent form?

Answer: The original 1986 NCVIA required Vaccine Information Statements to include ten specific disclosure items, including contraindications, characteristics of recipients at significantly higher risk, early warning signs and symptoms of major adverse reactions, and symptoms that should prompt immediate medical attention. The 1993 amendment trimmed these ten items to four — a brief description of benefits, a brief description of risks, a statement about the National Vaccine Injury Program, and “such other relevant information that may be determined by the Secretary.” Vaccines released under Emergency Use Authorization have entirely blank package inserts. In 2016, the American Academy of Pediatrics changed its policy to permit pediatrician dismissal of families who refuse vaccination. The AAP and the American Academy of Family Physicians filed a brief in support of government censorship of vaccine “misinformation” in the Missouri v Biden free speech case being heard by the Supreme Court.

Genuine informed consent requires five questions before any vaccine is administered. First: How likely is the child to get the disease, can it be avoided in other ways, and what if the child has already contracted it? Second: Is the child at high risk of severe illness, does the child have special risk factors, and if the child is at low risk, can the scheduled vaccines be deferred? Third: Are treatments available if the child contracts the disease, are there early interventions, repurposed drugs, or over-the-counter options? Fourth: Is there a blood test to determine whether the child already has natural immunity from prior infection, and if so, does the child still need the vaccination? Fifth: Has the provider read the package insert and can they explain it — was effectiveness determined by antibody studies or by clinical outcomes, what was the Absolute Risk Reduction versus the Relative Risk Reduction, what excipients are included, what placebo was used, and what are the three most frequent serious adverse events? A provider who will not engage candidly with these questions is either too busy or has submitted to institutional pressure. Find one who will.

Question 30: A century of vaccine development has produced one clear success — smallpox eradication — and a long list of products that do not prevent transmission, do not confer lasting immunity, or generate diseases of their own. What would a sensible approach to childhood vaccination look like, what role does natural immunity play in building durable health, and what specific actions can an informed advocate take?

Answer: Smallpox vaccination succeeded because the variola virus mutated slowly, survivors were immune for life, there were no animal reservoirs, and the vaccine was technically stable. Most pathogens do not cooperate. Forty years and over $12 billion have failed to produce an HIV vaccine. Respiratory viruses mutate too rapidly for vaccination to keep pace — influenza vaccines are practically obsolete before they hit the market, often failing to reach 50% efficacy. Bacterial vaccines drive backfilling by uncovered strains. The goal of childhood vaccination should not be to eliminate infection. It is simply not feasible. The goal should be to prepare for threats that overwhelm or evade the immature immune system, using a technically stable platform that is safe and well-tested. Smallpox, polio, hepatitis B in high-risk infants, and tetanus meet this standard for some populations. Many other vaccines on the schedule do not.

Natural immunity from common childhood infections — chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella — is more durable, broader, and more cross-protective than vaccine-induced immunity. The CDC itself acknowledges that previous natural infection with these diseases precludes the need for vaccination. Just as healthy bones need to be stressed to gain strength, young immune systems need exposure to real-world threats to mature. Building healthy immune systems requires fresh air, sunshine, regular activity, socialization, intellectual stimulation, and a diet low in sweets and carbohydrates. Become an informed advocate for your child or the children under your care. Question and engage vaccine providers. Read package inserts. Demand both the Relative Risk Reduction and the Absolute Risk Reduction. Ask the five questions. Consider each vaccine individually rather than as a bundled schedule. Stop blaming the unvaccinated, who should not bear the risk of vaccination to protect others through herd immunity if they themselves are not at high risk. Share this information with other parents. The status quo is not in your child’s best interest, and the only counterpressure to the political and economic forces sustaining it will come from informed parents acting together.

Analogy

Imagine that home builders alone among all American industries were exempted from building inspections. Every other type of construction — bridges, factories, schools, hospitals — requires structural testing against an external standard. Houses are special. Each builder is allowed to test new home designs only against older designs they themselves built. If a house collapses and kills the occupants, the builder cannot be sued; a federal program compensates the family from taxpayer funds. Inspections of the builder’s facilities, once mandated every two years, are quietly converted to a “risk-based” schedule the agency never defines.

Each new design is required to be installed in every newborn child’s nursery as a condition of school enrollment. State legislatures enforce the requirement. Federal agencies promote the products with billion-dollar advertising budgets. The voluntary reporting system that tracks collapses captures perhaps one in a hundred incidents, and even those collapses are dismissed as coincidence by the agency that approved the design. Building code inspectors routinely retire from the regulator to seven-figure board positions at the largest builders. The chairman of the inspection committee that approved the most recent model leaves the agency three days before the rule change takes effect; three months later he joins the board of the company whose products he just signed off on.

This is the architecture Geehr and Barke describe.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

In 1986, Congress passed a law shielding vaccine manufacturers from product liability for childhood vaccines — a doctrine grounded in the legal theory that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe” products. The schedule at that time covered four vaccines. Today it covers seventeen, with eighty-nine doses delivered before school enrollment. American infants receive twenty-eight vaccines by their first birthday — more than any other country in the world.

Two practicing physicians, Edward Geehr and Jeffrey Barke, examined each vaccine on the current schedule against eight criteria the CDC itself publishes. Not one childhood vaccine has ever been tested against a true saline placebo. The Hepatitis B vaccine given on day one of life was followed up for four days in its pivotal clinical trial. The “95% effective” figure for the COVID-19 vaccines was a relative number; the actual personal benefit was around one percent. The Pfizer pregnancy review documenting 51 spontaneous abortions, two newborn deaths, and 41 breastfeeding-exposed infants with adverse events was scheduled to be sealed for 75 years before a federal court ordered its release.

Ten of the last eleven FDA Commissioners moved on to work for pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical lobbying topped $372 million in a single year. Once a vaccine is added to the schedule, it never comes off. During the same forty years this architecture has been built up, the health of American children has measurably declined — forty-three percent now carry a chronic condition, and autism prevalence has risen from one in a thousand in 1995 to one in thirty-six today. The book closes with five questions every parent can ask any vaccine provider to obtain genuine informed consent.

[Elevator dings]

Threads to follow:

The Bruesewitz v. Wyeth (2011) Supreme Court decision and Justice Sotomayor’s dissent

The Pfizer “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review” released by federal court order in 2023

The 1993 amendment to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and how the CDC’s Vaccine Information Statements were stripped from ten required disclosure items to four

12-Point Summary

1. The 1986 liability shield made the modern vaccine schedule possible. Following waves of personal injury litigation from the original DTP vaccine and other early products, vaccine manufacturers faced what they argued was unsustainable financial exposure. Rather than letting market discipline drive the industry toward safer products, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in 1986, shielding manufacturers from product liability. The legal doctrine that justified this shield was that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe” products — a confession built into the architecture of the system. The Supreme Court affirmed the doctrine in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth in 2011. Justice Sotomayor’s dissent identified the structural consequence: manufacturers, lacking competition, would have “little or no incentive to improve the designs of vaccines that are already generating significant profit margins.” Pre-1986, four vaccines covered eight diseases. By 2024, the schedule had ballooned to seventeen vaccines and eighty-nine doses.

2. Ten of the last eleven FDA Commissioners moved on to work for pharmaceutical companies. Scott Gottlieb removed mandatory biennial inspections of vaccine manufacturing facilities three days before leaving the FDA in 2019. Three months later he joined Pfizer’s Board of Directors at $553,645 per year. Eighteen months after that, Pfizer received Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine and went on to record $36.8 billion in vaccine revenue in 2021. Julie Gerberding moved from CDC Director to Merck’s vaccine division president, where annual vaccine sales grew from one billion to nearly ten billion dollars. Stephen Hahn, FDA Commissioner during the COVID-19 EUA period, joined the venture fund that launched Moderna. At HHS, 32% of departing appointees join industry; at the CDC, the figure is 54%. Pharmaceutical lobbying topped $372 million in 2022, more than any other industry.

3. Not one childhood vaccine has been tested against a true saline placebo. Vaccines are approved via the Biologics License Application pathway, not the New Drug Application pathway used for pharmaceuticals. BLA approval permits comparison to other vaccines or biologically active ingredients such as aluminum adjuvants. NDA approval requires comparison to an inert placebo. The Hepatitis B vaccine ENGERIX-B was monitored for four days post-administration in clinical trials; RECOMBIVAX HB for five days. ENGERIX-B, HAVRIX, and Fluarix have never been evaluated for carcinogenesis, mutagenesis, or fertility impact. The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine has been tested against successive earlier versions of itself. When both arms of a study receive inflammatory substances, the adverse event signal of the test vaccine becomes statistically invisible.

4. A vaccine reported as 95% effective often delivers a one percent personal benefit. Relative Risk Reduction compares two group rates; Absolute Risk Reduction measures the actual change in personal risk. The FDA accepts RRR for vaccines and requires ARR for drugs. The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were widely reported as 95% effective — the Pfizer Absolute Risk Reduction was 0.7%, Moderna 1.1%. Gardasil 9 reports 98–100% RRR against precancerous cervical changes; the ARR is 1.5%. The Rotavirus vaccine RotaTeq reports 96–98% RRR; the ARR against hospitalization is 0.4%. The headline number and the personal benefit may differ by orders of magnitude. The disparity is rarely disclosed to parents at the point of decision.

5. Aluminum is the most common adjuvant in childhood vaccines, and the manufacturing controls are not what the public has been led to believe. Injected aluminum is well absorbed, crosses the blood-brain barrier, and accumulates in the brain. The metal has been implicated in Alzheimer’s, autism, and multiple sclerosis. A 2022 study of aluminum content in infant vaccines found only three of thirteen contained the manufacturer-stated amount; six contained significantly more. One Hepatitis vaccine varied by 350% between manufacturing lots. The FDA relies on manufacturer-supplied data using unspecified methods, not publicly available. A FOIA request revealed that the NIH was “unable to provide a single study relied upon by them in relation to the safety of injection of aluminum adjuvants in infants.” A 2023 Kaiser Permanente study with CDC collaboration linked aluminum exposure before age 24 months to persistent asthma.

6. The CDC quietly redefined the word “vaccine” three times. Before 2015, the official definition was: “Injection of a killed or weakened infectious organism in order to prevent disease.” The 2015 definition: “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.” The September 2021 definition: “A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.” The migration runs from disease prevention, to immunity production, to immune response stimulation. The redefinition matched the regulatory reality — COVID-19 vaccines for children under twelve were never studied for disease prevention, only for antibody response. A product that prevents disease can be evaluated against meaningful outcomes. A product that merely produces an immune response cannot make the same claim.

7. The COVID-19 “mRNA” vaccines do not contain mRNA. They contain modRNA. The natural messenger RNA in human cells carries instructions from DNA to the cellular protein-manufacturing system, then degrades within hours. The CDC and vaccine manufacturers assured the public that the COVID-19 product would behave the same way. The actual molecule replaces the natural nucleotide uridine with a synthetic pseudouridine. Pfizer’s own website confirms the modification is designed to “enhance immune evasion and protein production.” The synthetic version resists enzymatic breakdown. One study found Spike protein in lymph nodes weeks after injection. Another found Spike protein in blood, urine, saliva, and lung fluids six months post-vaccination. Cambridge researchers documented that 25–30% of recipients produced antibodies against unintended frame-shifted junk proteins generated by misreading of the modified code.

8. Lipid nanoparticles distribute throughout the body, not just to the arm. Lipid nanoparticles are the delivery vehicle that carries modRNA through cell membranes. They penetrate the blood-brain barrier and the placenta. Robert Malone, an inventor of early mRNA platform technology, abandoned LNPs in the 1990s due to their toxicity. Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, acknowledged in 2016 that LNPs “can lead to dangerous side effects, especially if a patient has to take repeated doses over months or years.” A 2024 paper authored by Moderna scientists conceded that LNPs in the COVID-19 vaccines “can be toxic and might be the root cause of many of the side-effects experienced by people post-vaccination,” including “heart inflammation and severe allergic shock.” Pfizer’s own biodistribution study, conducted before FDA Emergency Use Authorization, showed that within 48 hours of injection, LNPs accumulated in the liver, adrenal glands, spleen, and ovaries.

9. The CDC has not actually studied vaccines and autism — it has studied MMR and thimerosal. An American child receives twenty-six vaccines by twelve months of age. Of these twenty-six, only one — MMR, administered at twelve months after the previous twenty-five have already been delivered — has been examined for a relationship to autism. Of the thirty-eight separate excipients on the schedule, only thimerosal has been studied for an autism link, and it has largely been removed. The remaining thirty-seven excipients have never been studied. Dr. William Thompson, co-author of the 2004 DeStefano MMR study widely cited as proof that MMR does not cause autism, publicly stated that statistically significant data showing increased autism risk in African American males who received the MMR vaccine before age 36 months had been deliberately omitted from the published paper. Mawson’s 2017 studies of vaccinated versus completely unvaccinated children found nearly four times the autism rate in vaccinated children, with premature vaccinated infants showing fourteen times the rate of neurodevelopmental disorders compared with unvaccinated term infants.

10. The peak age for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome aligns precisely with the densest vaccination window. SIDS peaks between two and four months — the same interval in which American infants receive thirteen scheduled vaccinations, often bundled in single visits. A 2019 review of VAERS data found that of 1,048 reported SIDS cases, 13% occurred on the day of vaccination, 51% within three days, and 75% within seven days. The rate of SIDS within the first seven days post-vaccination was 57 times the rate in days eight through sixty — a statistically significant difference. A 2023 peer-reviewed study in Cureus found that across developed nations, the greater the number of vaccines on the schedule, the higher the rates of neonatal, infant, and under-five mortality. The CDC denies any causal link and cites seven studies in support. Each of the cited studies has documented methodological limitations.

11. Vaccines recommended during pregnancy were never tested in pregnant women. In 2019, the Informed Consent Action Network filed a FOIA request for clinical trial reports supporting vaccination of pregnant women. The FDA’s response, after a lawsuit was filed to compel it: “We have no records responsive to your requests.” A 2017 CDC study linked the H1N1-containing flu vaccine to a 7.7-fold increased risk of spontaneous abortion within 28 days. Pfizer’s internal “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review,” scheduled to be sealed for 75 years before a federal court ordered its release in 2023, documented 51 spontaneous abortions, two newborn deaths, and 41 breastfeeding-exposed infants with adverse events. GlaxoSmithKline halted its RSV vaccine trial after observing a 40% increase in preterm births; Pfizer continued its parallel trial without sharing the information with study participants. A 2023 study of Tdap vaccination during pregnancy found 17% to over 100% greater incidence of congenital malformations across eight organ systems. The CDC announced its COVID-19 vaccination recommendation for pregnant women three days after Pfizer signed off on its internal pregnancy adverse events report.

12. Informed consent has been progressively hollowed out. The original 1986 NCVIA required Vaccine Information Statements to include ten specific disclosure items — contraindications, characteristics of high-risk recipients, early warning signs of major adverse reactions, and symptoms warranting immediate medical attention among them. The 1993 amendment cut these ten items to four. Vaccines released under Emergency Use Authorization, including all COVID-19 mRNA products administered to children under twelve, have entirely blank package inserts. In 2016, the American Academy of Pediatrics formally permitted dismissal of vaccine-hesitant families from pediatric practices. The AAP and the American Academy of Family Physicians filed legal briefs supporting government censorship of vaccine “misinformation” in the Missouri v Biden Supreme Court case. Genuine informed consent requires that the parent be told the disease’s actual likelihood, the child’s individual risk factors, the available treatments, the option of testing for existing natural immunity, and the contents and tested risks of the specific product being administered. The “consent forms” most providers offer presume vaccination will proceed and do not address these elements.

The Golden Nugget

The legal and regulatory foundation of mass childhood vaccination in the United States rests on a Supreme Court-affirmed admission that vaccines cannot be made safe. The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act shielded manufacturers from product liability based on the legal theory that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe” — that even when properly prepared, it is not possible to make a completely safe vaccine. The Supreme Court affirmed this doctrine in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth in 2011. The doctrine is not a critique. It is the official legal premise on which the entire architecture stands.

Most parents believe they are signing a consent form for a product the regulatory system has tested and determined to be safe. The legal reality is the inverse. The federal government, the manufacturers, and the courts have agreed — in a formal, codified, judicially affirmed framework — that vaccines are unsafe products whose unsafety cannot be avoided, and that the manufacturers should be released from liability precisely because of this admitted unsafety. The promise that “vaccines are safe and effective,” repeated by the CDC, the AAP, and the AAFP, sits in direct contradiction to the legal foundation on which the entire vaccine schedule operates. Almost no parent administering a vaccine to their child has ever been told this. The system is built on a public confession most of the public has never read.

LIVE EVENT — From Isolation to Action: Finding (or Creating!) the Freedom Movement in Your Community

You’re not alone — you’re just not connected yet. Join Etienne de la Boétie² (Art of Liberty Foundation) and the CounterForce Alliance team for a live stream on how to find or start a liberty group, make existing groups more effective, and use the tools that get results. Sunday, June 14th — 7:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM CST / 5:00 PM MST / 4:00 PM PST. Read the companion article: Finding (or Creating!) the Liberty Movement

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