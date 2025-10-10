By Alex Newman

The United Nations just put a giant target on the backs of homeschoolers worldwide.

Under the guise of “human rights,” the U.N.’s controversial “education” bureaucracy is officially demanding that all governments regulate and control home education—if they allow it at all.

The U.N.’s demands include “education standards” for homeschooling, as well as “accountability” to government.

The outfit is also demanding mandatory registration, forced “evaluations” of homeschoolers by authorities, compulsory “home visits,” and much more.

In fact, the agency is even calling for U.N.-approved values and attitudes to be imposed on children across a wide array of issues, with U.N. control of “education content.”

The new U.N. Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) report on home education, titled “Homeschooling through a human rights lens,” lays out the most draconian global assault on home education in history.

The powerful global agency, long dominated by card-carrying communists, claims governments must bring homeschooling under their thumb—for the benefit of the children, of course.

Unsurprisingly, the top U.N. official involved in the push comes from the “Democratic People’s Republic” of Korea (DPRK), better known as North Korea.

According to the report’s acknowledgements, it was prepared under the “supervision” of Gwang-Chol Chang, chief of the UNESCO Section of Education Policy.

Before joining the U.N. to help transform education globally, Chang worked for the mass-murdering North Korean Communist regime’s “Education Ministry.” The agency operates among the most comprehensive communist brainwashing systems in human history.

And yet, with no sense of the irony, the government controls being demanded by Chang and his minions are said to be necessary to uphold what the global body describes as “international human rights.” Yes, seriously.

If the U.N. agenda is not stopped, parents and even private schools that refuse to comply with the U.N.’s outrageous demands will be accused of violating the “human rights” of children.

The calls for total control are clear—and portrayed as mandatory. “Governments must implement oversight mechanisms such as registration and evaluations,” the report declares (emphasis added), demanding more “regulatory capacity.”

“As homeschooling continues to evolve, adopting a rights-based approach becomes crucial,” the report continues, touting the “need for quality education” as defined by the U.N. through “established minimum education standards and accountability.”

Controlling What Is Taught

Even the content of homeschooling materials must be in line with the U.N., the report makes clear.

“The educational content provided through homeschooling must be aligned with the aims of education set out by the Convention on the Rights of the Child,” explains the report, despite acknowledging that the U.S. government is not a party to that U.N. agreement.

Among the “key considerations” cited by the U.N. to ensure that homeschooling fosters “child well-being” is mandated “exposure to cultural diversity.”

The global education agency also claims there are “concerns” that “persist” about the supposed “lack of exposure to diverse perspectives and potential effects on social cohesion.”

In other words, if your children do not receive enough LGBT instruction or Critical Race Theory propaganda, their supposed “human right” to “socialization” and “quality education” is being violated.

This understanding is not speculation. U.N. “Special Rapporteur on the Right to Education” Farida Shaheed recently slammed states such as Florida and Texas for seeking to protect children from exactly that sort of perverse indoctrination.

“Censorship laws restricting classroom discussions on race, gender identity and other ‘divisive concepts’ limit students’ access to critical knowledge,” she claimed.

The new U.N. report goes on to claim that children must be taught certain UN-approved values such as “global citizenship” and “respect for diversity,” a term often used by the U.N. to promote gender confusion and “progressive” ideologies.

The report even cites a U.N. agreement purporting to require that governments promote the “development of respect” for the U.N. charter. This highly controversial document was shaped, in large part, by Soviet mass murderer Joseph Stalin and his American agents such as Alger Hiss.

Comprehensive sexuality “education” that shapes children’s “attitudes and values” in line with those pushed by the U.N. is also important, the report claims.

The report argues that governments have an obligation to ensure “quality education” in the home, as defined by the U.N. and governments.

To brush aside decades of research and studies showing that homeschoolers generally do far better academically and socially than those in government schools, the U.N. report simply claims there were supposedly “methodological flaws.”

Parental Rights and Family

Echoing principles and values promoted by tyrants from Stalin and Mao to Hitler and North Korea’s Kim dynasty, the report claims governments are “the primary duty-bearers” when it comes to the education of children.

To the extent that parents are permitted by government to educate their own children, governments must still “ensure” that parents do so in line with the UN’s demands.

To enforce compliance, the document promotes “mandatory training” from government for parents who wish to homeschool.

The report also complains that education should render “advantages of one’s family background irrelevant to one’s prospects.”

But homeschooling, it says, may “fail to address” this, as if neutralizing parental and family efforts to help children succeed were a legitimate government objective.

Even the fact that mothers tend to be the primary teachers in home education is attacked by the U.N. for perpetuating allegedly harmful “gender roles.”

Fathers and husbands serving as breadwinners is condemned, too. That is because this supposedly leads to wives and mothers handling more than what the U.N. considers to be a fair share of “unpaid care work”—tasks once known to virtually all people as motherhood and parenting. Oh, the horror!

“Homeschooling must uphold gender equality by avoiding the reinforcement of traditional roles, promoting shared responsibilities, and ensuring that curricula challenge stereotypes,” the report concludes.

American homeschool families are key targets, as the report makes clear.

Pointing to American states with less regulation, the U.N. claims “concerns have been raised” that “States” (governments) may not be taking adequate measures to protect children from their parents.

As part of that, the U.N. demands that governments provide “parental support”—essentially a euphemism for government oversight and control.

“In countries where homeschooling is permitted, such supportive measures could include: training programmes [sic]; access to educational resources; guidelines; periodic home visits; or forums for peer-to-peer exchanges that enable parents to ensure both the child’s right to quality education and compliance with State-defined minimum education standards,” argues UNESCO.

Citing U.N. committees and documents, the report even calls on governments to criminalize corporal punishment, including spanking.

“States therefore must prohibit corporal punishment in all settings, including the home,” the report declares, acknowledging that more than 130 governments have so far failed to comply.

Christians and Religious Instruction in the Crosshairs

Religious homeschoolers are especially singled out, with the U.N. claiming that “dogmatic approaches may stir up intolerance.”

The report cites a 2018 study defining this as approaches that “seek not just a single course on religion, but instead desire to have all disciplines taught through the eyes of their particular faith.”

In other words, parents who are serious about teaching their faith to their children must be prevented from doing so.

Countless Christian homeschooling families and even Christian schools seeking to instill a biblical worldview would meet that criteria.

Even private actors such as digital education companies used by homeschoolers must be regulated to comply, the report claims.

“[W]ithout regulation, online educational content could promote the problematic agendas of groups with vested interests,” it argues, as if politicians and dictators doing the regulating never have problematic agendas or vested interests.

