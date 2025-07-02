The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guido's avatar
Guido
3h

With all the discussion regarding ultra-processed foods, I'm left with the question:

"When is it no longer food?" It would seem at some point it would become something other than "food", and at that point, what would it be? Just because it can be eaten doesn't make it food.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture