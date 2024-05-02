by Tim Truth

Plummeting # of Pregnancies & Offspring In Ivermectin Rabbit Study

In a study called ‘Adverse effects of repeated doses of Ivermectin alone or with the combination of vitamin C on reproductive system of female rabbits’ by Jawad et al, researchers tested different amounts of Ivermectin and Vitamin C on rabbits and measured the number of offspring they beget.

“The results of fertility study revealed adverse effect of ivermectin therapy on fertility and block the pregnancy in all treated group except the fifth group which administered vitamin C only as compared with control group... In conclusion: Ivermectin has adverse effects on reproductive efficacy on female rabbits”

A very stark, concerning dropoff in the number of pregnancies and total offspring when the Ivermectin is introduced.

Here’s the aggregate data of Ivermectin vs no Ivermectin rabbit pregnancy rates & average number of offspring:

We see a massive reduction of pregnancy rate of 100% for the first mating and 91% for the second mating in the rabbits who received any ivermectin. We also find a plummeting average for number of offspring beget: a 100% drop in the first mating and a 92% reduction in the second mating.

Smaller Litter Sizes & Offspring Weights in Rattus Norvegicus Exposed to Abamectin

In a study called ‘Abamectin Induced Biochemical and Histopathological Changes in the Albino Rat, Rattus Norvegicus’ (full report) by Abd-Elhady & Abou-Elghar, researchers explored the negative effects of ivermectin of male rat fertility

“Fertility was also significantly reduced in

male rats ingesting abamectin in group T2. The number of offspring was significantly reduced.”

Assessment Of Abamectin’s Antifertility Effects In Male Rats

In a study called ‘Assessment of Antifertility Activities of Abamectin Pesticide in Male Rats’ by Elbetieha and Da’as (full report)

“The number of viable fetuses was significantly reduced in females mated with males that ingested abamectin at 1.87 or 2.13 mg/animal/day.”

“Significant increases in the total number of resorptions and the number of females with resorptions were observed in females mated with the exposed males at all three concentrations.”

“Testicular sperm counts and daily sperm production were significantly decreased in exposed males.”

“The results presented in this study clearly demonstrate that ingestion of abamectin for 6 weeks induced adverse effects on male fertility and reproduction.”

“Histological evaluation of the testes revealed several abnormalities including infiltration with congested blood vessels with marked hemorrhage and a significant accumulation of connective tissue surrounding the seminiferous tubules. These results strongly suggest the adverse effects of abamectin pesticide on male rat fertility.”

“The pregnancy rate and the number of viable fetuses were significantly reduced in females impregnated by abamectin-exposed male”

“Similar studies have indicated a strong link between male infertility and exposure to more than 50 pesticides including abamectin (Cox, 1996). Rats given 0.04 mg/ kg/day abamectin had increased stillbirths, decreased pup viability, decreased lactation, and decreased pup weights (US EPA, 1990).”

“Ingestion of abamectin caused a significant reduction in both epididymal and testicular sperm counts in a dose-dependent manner.”

“In summary, our results strongly suggest that exposure to the pesticide abamectin would have adverse effects on fertility and reproduction in adult male rats”

Decrease in Sperm Count & Increase In Abnormal Sperm In White Albino Rats Given Ivermectin

In a study called ‘Toxicological and pathological studies of Ivermectin on male albino rats’ Elzoghby et al, researchers examined sperm count & percentage abnormal sperm of White Albino rats given ivermectin.

Sperm Count

“Significant decrease in total sperm count with significant increase in sperm abnormality was also demonstrated.”

Sperm Abnormalities

“Various sperm abnormalities such as head, middle piece and tail abnormalities were observed in both treated groups at both 24h and 7-days post last injection. However, at 24h post last injection the degree of sperm abnormalities was significantly (P ˂0.05) higher than the control group.”

“Consequently, it could be concluded that, it is not preferable to use ivermectin particularly at double therapeutic dose mostly to breading males.”

Pathological Analysis: Study of Male & Female Fertility In Rabbit Ivermectin Recipients

In a rabbit study called ‘Pathological studies on effects of ivermectin on male and female rabbits’ by GabAllh et al. (Full study)

“Ivermectin has adverse effect on male rabbits that received either therapeutic or double therapeutic doses that varied from mild degenerative changes to complete necrosis of spermatogenic cells with complete absence of sperms. Meanwhile, female genital system was severely affected that showing severe degeneration and hemorrhage in uterus and atritic follicles and degenerated ova in ovaries. Additionally, ivermectin induced mild reversible pathological changes in parenchymatous organs of rabbits at therapeutic dose for short period of administration. Additionally, the repeated administration of either therapeutic or double therapeutic doses of ivermectin induced severe degenerative changes and necrosis in some parenchymatous organs.”

Histopathological Results

“The histopathological results revealed mild to moderate reversible degenerative changes in examined organs of male rabbits received ivermectin weekly for 4 weeks meanwhile, this degeneration become more severe and extended to complete necrosis in some organs after longer period and higher doses of ivermectin administration.” “Pregnant females suffered from abortion in some cases with fetal death. Female genital system was severely affected that showing severe degeneration and hemorrhage in uterus as well as atritic follicles and degenerated ova in ovaries.”

“Fig.1 Testis of male rabbit received (0.8mg/kg b.wt) ivermectin for 4weeks showing presence of multiple sperm giant cells (H&E x100). Fig.2 Testes of male rabbit received (0.4mg/kg b.wt) ivermectin for 8weeks showing vacuolation in the cytoplasm of spermatogenic cells with pyknotic nucleus. H&Ex400).”

“Fig3 Epididymis of male rabbit received (0.4mg/kg b.wt) ivermectin for 8weeks showing accumulation of necrotic sperms and some of them hyalinized together with mononuclear leucocytic infiltration (blue color) in the epididymal tubules. (H&E x200).”

