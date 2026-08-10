The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
11h

What I would like to know is what Russia plans to do next. If this is the obliterative action sequence that signals the end of Ukraine... Does that mean Russia (and Putin) has made enough money from this war, and is now ready to move on to something else?

I get the updates from Kremlin.ru. They are now talking about how to eject foreigners through administrative processes.

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