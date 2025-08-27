The 3D-printed house was printed in just 18 hours, however human builders then worked on it for much longer Contec Australia

By Adam Williams

Most 3D-printed houses we cover are either arranged on one floor or have an upper floor added later using a timber shell. However, this recent example, by Contec Australia, was entirely 3D-printed across both floors in just 18 hours.

The project is located in Tapping, Perth, and is the only 3D-printed house we've seen where both floors are actually printed, except for the experimental Kamp C project. This means that the build process is streamlined and sped up, compared to having to install an extra timber shell, like Icon's Mueller homes.

Essentially, a large 3D-printing robot made by the Netherlands' CyBe extruded a cement-like mixture in layers to build the basic shell of the house on-site. This process is the part that took 18 hours. However, we should point out that from there, human builders were then brought in to add the roof, wiring, flooring, and everything else required to turn a shell into a livable home. This lasted a lot longer and in total, the entire project took five months to realize.

"Contec's specialized concrete mix prints walls layer by layer, without the need for formwork or scaffolding," explains the firm. "The mix is self-supporting, sets hard in under three minutes, and reaches 50MPa [megapascal, a unit used to measure compressive strength], more than three times the strength of standard bricks (15MPa). The walls are cyclone rated, thermally efficient, termite proof, and both fire and water resistant making them a strong fit for WA's metro and regional conditions."

The 3D-printed house has generous glazing, helping fill the interior with daylight - Contec Australia

The completed home looks well made and modern. It features a mixture of both the telltale "ribbed" wall finish of a 3D-printed home and smoother walls. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are included too, along with a garage area, and a small balcony. There's also lots of daylight inside thanks to generous glazing.

We've no word on the exact cost of the home, but we reached out to Contec Australia and a representative told us that the home came in 22% cheaper compared to a standard local masonry house using traditional construction methods.

Continue reading...

Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?

Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.