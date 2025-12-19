by Democracy Now, Redacted and ABC

Two Brown University students, Mia Tretta, who was reportedly shot in the stomach during a school shooting at Saugus High School in 2019, and Zoe Weissman, who was nearby during the Parkland school shooting in 2018, have dominated in the media and set the narrative.

Former CIA agent Kevin Shipp said that it is suspicious when victims/ survivors appear on the scene at multiple suspected false flag or staged events that are unrelated. He explains why shootings at suspected orchestrated shootings almost always involve only lone shooters.

.

Summary by JW Williams

On December 13, 2025, a mass shooting occurred at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, during the second day of final examination week for the fall semester. A gunman entered the school and killed two students and wounded nine other students as they attended a review session in preparation for final exams.

The shooter has not yet been publicly identified and is the subject of an active manhunt by the FBI and local police. Police have released images and videos of the suspect, who is portly and wore a mask.

The two university student victims who were killed were identified as Ella Cook, the vice president of Brown’s College Republicans, a small group with about 20 members, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an Uzbek American.

Despite many hundreds of cameras on campus, footage has not been released showing how the shooter entered the building or the actual shooting. It is unknown how the gunman targeted Ella Cook, who was reportedly shot in the face. Critics on X suggest that she was targeted because she was a Christian conservative and some believe Ella’s opposition to trans ideology may have played a role in her being targeted.

There are two Brown University students, Mia Tretta, who was reportedly shot in the stomach during a school shooting at Saugus High School in 2019, and Zoe Weissman, who was nearby during the Parkland school shooting in 2018.

Zoe Weissman claims that she is a survivor of the Parkland school shooting in Florida in 2018, but she attended Westglades Middle School that was reported to be next to the high school. She is also a gun control enthusiast who appeared in the media spotlight. She said that she is angry that she has had to live through a second school shooting. She was in her dorm, a 5-minute walk from the site of the alleged shooting during the long student lockdown.

Kevin Shipp spent 10 years in the CIA and when he quit in 2002 and he exposes false flag attacks and how the shadow government carries out the clandestine events. He said that any time there is a person who appears in multiple unrelated events, it is very suspicious. He mentioned George Zinn, the elderly man who claimed that he killed Charlie Kirk as a distraction, and was later arrested for possession of child porn. Zinn claimed to be a 9/11 survivor and was arrested in 2013 for making a bomb threat at a Utah marathon one week after the Boston marathon bombing.

Mr. Shipp said that when a false flag is planned by the CIA, it is always blamed on one person, a boogeyman, so it is not a conspiracy that can be investigated by law enforcement and Congress. And then the agency can say that they got their man and close the case in a tidy manner. Shipp said that the human mind is easily programmable.

ABC Eyewitness News 13 reported that Ben Greenberg, the son of the Mayor Craig Greenberg of Louisville, Kentucky, was in biology class at his high school in 2022 when the principal pulled him out of class and two police officers escorted him to meet his mother. She told him that his father had just survived an assassination attempt. A gunman had stormed into the mayor’s office and opened fire, and one bullet came so close to him it ripped a hole in his sweater.

Greenberg, now 20, lives directly across the street from the building where the university shooting happened Saturday afternoon. He and his roommates were scared the gunman could be hiding in their house. They built a barricade at the top of the stairs with a mini fridge and a bookcase, and put bottles behind it, so if someone was able to knock it over, at least the rattle of the bottles would alert them. He talked to his parents on the phone all night, and they could hear the terror in his voice. The assassination attempt changed their family forever, the mayor said. This shooting will, too.

The same ABC article also reported this: “In recent years, small groups of students have endured multiple mass shootings at different stages of their education, including survivors of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who later experienced a deadly shooting at Florida State University in April.”

Continue reading...

Want to give some gifts that will be remembered for years to come and help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the scam of “Government?”

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation! Get 10% off from December 18th until Christmas using the discount code: Liberty10!

Shop for unique books and gifts now at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store