By Steve Kirsch

IMPORTANT NOTE

The rate of increase is not 5X.

My source extracted the data incorrectly. This article will be revised shortly once I have the correct data. I’m still waiting.

The data download link is disabled until I get the correct information.

It would be nice if they just published this…

Executive summary

Cancer cases are up by over 5X in California Medicaid in 89% of the ICD-10 Cxx categories with over 20 events in 2023. And there was over a 10X rate increase in 35% of the qualifying cancer categories.

Is this normal? Absolutely not! This is a very serious problem.

I’ve asked the California Department of Public Health to explain the numbers. I’ll let you know if I ever hear back. Don’t hold your breath.

Isn’t it awesome that they keep these numbers confidential? And that nobody in the mainstream press will look into this?

Here are the numbers for 640 different cancer diagnoses

I looked at every ICD-10 C00-C96 code California Medicaid.

I compared the number of cases reported in 2019 vs. 2023 where there were over 20 cases in 2023.

There were 640 categories that met this constraint.

227 categories (35%) were elevated by over 10X.

571 categories (89%) were elevated by over 5X.

You can decide for yourself who the misinformation spreader is.

Histogram for the ratio of 2023 event counts vs. pre-COVID vaccine 2019 event counts in every California Medicaid ICD-10 Cxx code where event count was >20 in 2023.

The data

You can examine the data: CA Medicare ICD-10 Cxx codes data (2019-2023) (the link downloads the xlsx spreadsheet).

Cancers with the highest increase

The ratio column is the ratio vs. counts in the 2019 baseline.

Note that the rates of increase depends on the cancer type. This means that they can’t use the excuse that this is all because people didn’t get treated for their cancers during the Covid lockdowns. That’s just bullshit.

Mechanism of action

Summary

Turbo cancers since the COVID shots are real.

Is there something other than the shots that can be causing such a HUGE increase in a HUGE range of cancers post 2021?

The medical community does not want you to know the truth. Neither does the mainstream media.

Nobody wants to talk about it.

They are simply just going to let people die.

Dr. Eric Rubin, an adjunct professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard University and editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine has said “We're never gonna learn how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it.”

So now we know. And now you know too.

The only question left is “When is the medical community going to start telling the public the truth about how unsafe the COVID vaccines are?”

