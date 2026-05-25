Tulsi Gabbard, video screenshot

by The Young Turks, Erin Molan, ZeroHedge and Chris Cillizza

Tulsi Gabbard announced that she is stepping down from her role as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to support her husband, Abraham, as he battles bone cancer. CIA whistleblower, James Erdman III, recently made an explosive claim that the CIA seized several documents that included the JFK files and MK Ultra files that were being reviewed by Tulsi Gabbard’s office for declassification. Republican Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna expressed her absolute outrage over this. Direction and authority had been given by the president to declassify the files. The CIA denied that it raided the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Four other officials in Trump’s cabinet have recently left, including former National Security Advisor Mike Walz, former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and former US Attorney General Pam Bondi. Joe Kent, who was the head of The National Counterterrorism Center that is located in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence led by Tulsi Gabbard, resigned his position in March and cited his opposition to the war in Iran. Joe Kent revealed that he was prohibited from investigating the murder of Charlie Kirk, who was also opposed to war with Iran, after Tyler Robinson was charged.

Ana Kasperian makes the case that DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard is denying that her office was raided by the CIA.

“A spokesperson for the director of national intelligence is denying claims that the CIA raided DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard’s office to seize dozens of boxes containing files related to the MKUltra Program and assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Olivia Coleman, press secretary for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), referenced a since-deleted post by Fox News host Jesse Watters on X late Wednesday regarding the alleged raid.”

Josh Hammer, a senior editor-at-large for Newsweek and author of author of Israel and Civilization: The Fate of the Jewish Nation and the Destiny of the West, claims that Tulsi Gabbard was anti-Semitic and is directly involved in an “antisemitic influencer operation.”

From ZeroHedge:

Tulsi Gabbard is stepping down from her role as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to support her husband, Abraham, as he battles an extremely rare form of bone cancer, according to Fox News.

Gabbard informed President Donald Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday. Her last day at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) will be June 30, 2026.

In her formal resignation letter, obtained exclusively by Fox, Gabbard expressed deep gratitude to Trump, writing:

“I am deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half. Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

She added that her husband “faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months,” and that she must step away from public service to be by his side.

“Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage… His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

Gabbard noted the significant progress made during her tenure, including major declassification efforts (more than half a million pages), reducing the size of the intelligence community and saving taxpayers over $700 million annually, dismantling DEI programs, and establishing a “Weaponization Working Group” to address government weaponization.

The news comes roughly a week after a controversy involving the CIA reclaiming approximately 40 boxes of sensitive documents – including files related to the JFK assassination and MKUltra – from the ODNI. The incident sparked accusations of a “raid” on Gabbard’s office by some lawmakers, though her team pushed back against that characterization amid her broader push for declassification.

Gabbard was confirmed as DNI in early 2025 and has been a key figure in advancing transparency within the intelligence community.

Former CNN commentator Chris Cillizza analyzes Gabbard’s resignation and opines on what is next for her. He suggested that it is unlikely that she will ever hold elected office again and said that the Democrats will not take her back.

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