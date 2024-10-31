Etienne Note: We have been speculating for months that this is a way of surreptitiously paying off Donald Trump. There is no feasible way that his money losing social media company which lost $58 millions in 2023 and only brought in $837,000 in the last quarter is worth over $10 billion dollars. Someone is obviously sliding Trump billions by investing in his utterly crappy company to keep him afloat.

by Sarah Rumpf-Whitten

Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the social media network Truth Social, now trumps the estimated value of Elon Musk's X as Election Day looms.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is now valued at over $10 billion after its shares more than quadrupled since late September.

Meanwhile, X Holdings, which was taken private two years ago, is valued at around $9.4 billion, based on the most recent value the investment group Fidelity assigned to its stake in the company.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social is now worth more than Elon Musk’s X, thanks to a recent run-up in the shares of the parent company of the former president’s social media platform. Getty Images© Getty Images

Truth Social's worth has soared in recent weeks as Nov. 5 nears. On Tuesday, the stock rose almost 9% to $34.17.

Since its listing, Trump Media has been popular with traders who view it as a speculative bet on Trump winning the Nov. 5 election. He owns 57% of the company, making his stake now worth almost $4 billion.

A split image of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former President Trump. Getty Images© Musk: Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images | Trump: Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The upward trend of Trump's social media platform came after the stock had dropped roughly $12 last month.

In the quarter ending in June, TMTG lost more than $16 million, while generating $837,000 in revenue.

While TMTG market valuation is now greater than the estimated value of X, Musk's platform remains a far bigger social network than Truth Social.

According to Similarweb, X received 706.2m visits last month, while Truth Social received 13.5m.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorses Republican presidential nominee former President Trump during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in Butler, Pa., Oct. 5. Getty Images© Getty Images

Musk has become one of Trump’s most ardent supporters in his re-election bid.

Musk officially endorsed Trump over the summer, when the 45th president survived the first assassination attempt on his life this election cycle, and has since joined the campaign trail in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to rally support and encourage people to vote.

Along with making appearances at rallies and leading town halls in support of Trump, Musk has contributed more than $70 million to the campaign.

Reuters contributed to this report.

