Etienne Note: We published this without the video yesterday. My apologies.

By Zachary D. Lyngdoh

Australian singer-songwriter, Iyah May has gained attention after revealing that her manager dropped her over viral song, Karmageddon. In late 2024, her manager dropped her as she refused to change the lyrics of the song. She revealed this on her Instagram in November.

"My manager didn’t agree with the lyrics in my song and refused to work with me and support me until I changed the lyrics. So I said, ‘bye.’"

May, whose real name is Marguerite Clark, revealed all of this on her Instagram. The song addresses issues about corporate greed, government corruption, cancel culture, and inequality worldwide that have generated both support and criticism.

Despite losing her contract and manager, May's Karmageddon has gone viral, receiving support and likes from everywhere, especially from right-leaning audiences. On her Instagram, she expressed her gratitude to the people who supported her by saying:

"Thank you for getting behind this track with me. It’s been a journey to get this song out there and there were people who tried to stop this from happening."

She also stated:

"It’s crazy how CRAZY speaking truth can make people. Since when is so much of the world desensitized to lies and so agitated by truth."

In the Instagram post, she went on to say:

"This song is an anthem for all of you and for anyone who just wants a better world, a peaceful world and for all these horrendous disgusting injustices to STOP."

She signed off by saying:

"We the people have the power. Trust in your integrity, trust in God’s work."

Her resilience has also caught the eye of political activist, Ryan Fournier. He shared a clip of her song on X:

The controversy has left everyone wondering about the right to free speech and the challenges that artists have to go through when addressing controversial topics. The song keeps becoming popular as it now has been released on all music platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

In her post, she stated:

"I’m so glad I released Karmageddon. Against all odds, it’s making its way into the world. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that embracing your full authentic self is the most liberating act of love. Speaking out truth even when forces come against you is far more rewarding than silencing your integrity. Happy new year and love to you for this new and abundant year."

Iyah May's journey from medicine to music

Raised in Far North Queensland in a tiny rainforest village in Australia. She pursued medicine in New York, where she met rapper Shaggy by coincidence and performed for him. Thus, setting the path for a music career as well. Before taking on the stage name 'Iyah May,' she performed under the name, "Mayah."