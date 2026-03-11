Buy the Track, Support the Artists:

PrezenceMusic.com

Cameos: Derrick Broze, Alais Clay, Jim Lehnert, Bruce Bauman, and Jen!

Lyrics

Put your lighters up and let me hear you sing along bust up a riddim oh ya know we’re coming strong now we’re connecting in the right way we are projecting love as we pray no matter who you are i’m telling you that you belong this community could never ever do you wrong we are one tribe and one family pushing light all night and all day come again come come again i will light it up let the fire transcend come again come come again speaking my truth i could never let it bend come again come come again i will disrupt babylon till the end come again come come again revving up the youth once again i can see you moving i can see you activate no time to slow yo we don’t procrastinate picking up the pace as the bass rolls through jump up higher if you want a better view tune up a frequency that we can all create cos this is our power now we all collaborate pushing love and light is what we do this is how we get through cuz inna bonfil we rock it at the casa blanca from acapulco to morelia we spit palabras because we know the music is our dharma we spreading a right morality through melody it make us sharper making mistake next time we trying harder i’m praying up to the holy mother and the holy father and all of the people are awakening up to their power consciousness is quickening it’s getting louder and now we living today tomorrow not guaranteed we gotta choose to be free until our souls are complete it’s how we gonna succeed we never need to compete we playing respectfully a vibe of integrity we take them chains off and let the place rock cookin’ up a up a fire like a crock pot and when the beat bouncin’ like a pogo stick that bass smoke so thick can i get a toast to this a boomah (chorus)

credits

from OPEN SECRET SOCIETY, released August 20, 2025

Continue watching

Get a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century for FREE

As part of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Tribute to Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek, in cooperation with the Mises Institute and the US Justice Charitable Foundation who provided free copies, the Art of Liberty Foundation is helping promote and distribute the book to anyone who “Goes Paid” as an annual member on Substack OR makes a purchase at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, the PDF of Hayek for the 21st Century and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many PLUS everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.