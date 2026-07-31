Etienne Note: I am cribbing my homework from Christopher Cook again and I am going to make this the Truth Music for this week's edition of Five Meme Friday. This is both one of my favorite Grant "Prezence" Ellman songs AND that is my 70 foot sign: "Government," Media and Academia Run by Organized Crime on the beach at night that you see at the beginning of the video. I make a brief cameo as well...

By Christopher Cook

Those of you who know me and my work know that I have long advocated for getting away from the grind. You know the grind I mean:

Paying rapt attention to the news cycle…

Gnashing your teeth at every latest outrage…

Spending every ‘spare’ moment airborne, tumbling down a conspiracy rabbit hole with no bottom…

All of those activities are understandable. All of them are, in a sense, worthy. There is technically nothing wrong with staying informed. Any outrage you feel is entirely justified. And most of the conspiracies are likely true and deserve to be exposed.

But here’s the thing…

Your outrage and attention aren’t likely to change much. The psychopaths will still be in power. Seventy-five percent of the population will still be highly programmable, and thus of no help to us. The outrages will still occur. And you will never be sure that you’ve found the bottom of the rabbit hole.

So why keep doing it?

Note that I am speaking here to the Remnant, not the masses. Plenty of others will keep living in that world. To whatever extent it serves a valuable purpose to keep paying attention, keep spreading the word, keep exposing the truth … there will still be plenty of people doing it.

Here’s what I am saying: Those efforts can spare YOU.

YOU can try something new.

You can criticize by creating, as Max Borders says.

You can focus on exit-and-build, as people like Sterlin Lujan and others are doing.

Or you can just try to build a beautiful life, as Jacqueline Rendell does and advocates.

And why shouldn’t you try to live a beautiful life? It’s your life. It’s the only one you get (at least in this particular body and form).

Your anger isn’t going to change what is going on. So why feel it all the time? We’ve been forced to give so much, against our will, to our psychotic overlords. Why give them that too? Why surrender our peace?

As Viktor Frankl said (drawing on experiences far more horrifying than anything we are currently going through), “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” Why give that away too?

I end up back in that place myself sometimes. The outrages creep past the walls I have put up to keep them out, and I feel my blood begin to boil. But the boiling blood does nothing to stop the outrages. So then I remind myself not to give that to the psychotic weirdos who think we are their cattle to be corralled, controlled, and culled at their whim.

There are other ways to fight back.

I am struck, for example, by the way the Amish do it: buying land and having babies. They were 50,000 or so back in 1970. Now they are close to 500,000 and growing every day. And they are really nice and friendly, even to us “English” folks.

All of this in spite of the outrages. Outrages they pay little attention to. And given that lefties and effete globalists tend not to breed—relying instead on indoctrination and psychological capture to grow their ranks—the Amish plan may work out very well for them in another 50 years.

You don’t have to be Amish, obviously. There are lots of different ways to “fight back.” And some of the best ones don’t involve fighting at all. They involve building.

This morning, while thinking about all this, I ran across a recommendation from Etienne de la Boetie2 for a #FreedomMusicFriday artist.

Grant Ellman is a young, talented musician. He plays multiple instruments, composes and arranges his music, and shoots his own videos. His lyrics are entirely freedom-oriented and voluntaryist. His style is heavily reggae- and funk-influenced.

Whether you like that style of music or not, you cannot deny that his lyrics are pretty spot on. (Language warning):

Freedom is ours for the taking yea-a-a



History now in the making, say



Fuck the government, el gobierno



They only exist to take your money and your dinero



(You scared tho?)



I ain’t scared of nothing, I ain’t moving I ain’t budging



Lotta population trusting but thru the bullshit we be cutting



Assess the situation if you want liberation



No disinformation pollute your clear mind



Some be caught up in the lies



Must be all that fluoride, nighty night!



Keepin ‘em mindless, spineless, fine wit it



I got no time for this!



Takin’ a trip into the future



No master no slave



Gonna be living without rulers



By any measure we maneuver



No jab and no booster



Cuz we rasta man recruiters



And we villain prosecutors ay!

Read the rest on the YouTube page and watch/listen here. Freedom really is yours for the taking. It won’t be all the freedom we want and deserve, but it’s a start.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.