Etienne Note: I am cribbing my homework for the Truth Music section of our Five Meme Friday newsletter this week from Christopher Cook over at The Freedom Scale Substack since I am moving to Florida today.

By Christopher Cook, The Freedom Scale

As many of you know, I have a folder of ideas and recommendations for #FreedomMusicFriday selections. Sometimes I have a piece already planned. Other times I look in that folder and just pick something.

This morning, I found two selections. I do not even recall how they got in there—they’re not exactly my kind of music, so someone must’ve recommended them. (And, I am sorry to say, I once again forgot to note who it was. “Oh, I’ll remember” is apparently not something one can rely on in one’s 50s.)

I picked these two because they are representative of some meta thoughts I’ve had recently—thoughts that I think nearly all of you will recognize. Simply put—I allowed myself to fall into the trap of getting angry about stuff I cannot easily change.

Flock cameras. The ongoing obvious scam of ‘climate change.’ War. Taxes. Racial double standards (and the obvious racist assault on the WNBA’s Caitlin Clark). The extra-insane politics in my deep-blue state.

There was plenty more, but you get the idea. They were the sorts of things that anger you too. (It’s also irksome to be aware that no government on Earth is consensual and therefore no government is morally legitimate, but that is just a cross that we [p]anarchists have to bear, haha!)

I have regularly reminded all of us to be happy. To fight to good fight, but not to become beaten down by things that, in the short run, none of us can stop from happening. To do your part, but remain a happy warrior.

For a few weeks recently, I forgot my own very excellent advice. I allowed myself to get stressed out by the world.

I saw something not too long ago about a study that demonstrated that emotions can be conveyed via pheromones in sweat. The sweat of an anxious person produces a different subconscious reaction in others than the sweat of a calm person.

This just adds one more data point in something we already know: our moods impact the people around us. We get stressed or angry, and then that drags their mood down too, which drags ours down more. It’s a self-reinforcing feedback loop. No one benefits from that.

Also, have you ever noticed a physical sensation correlated with anger or frustration—a sensation of dizziness or fuzziness? If one experiences that (as I sometimes do), then surely one’s thinking is impacted by it. So by being angry, we’re bringing down the people around us AND making ourselves less effective at whatever we do. (Writing and trying to make a difference, in my case.)

If you’ve got a plan to make a difference, good! Keep it up. But there are other things in life that matter too.

That looks different for different people. For many people—myself included—it is love, togetherness, family, and friends. On my deathbed, I am sure I will be happy if I can look back and know that I made some difference in the world. But I suspect that the rest of that stuff is going to matter more.

I have noticed that some people in the freedom movement—being more independent by nature—are more comfortable being by themselves. I respect that. I still believe that togetherness is important for a variety of reasons—including for our movement itself. And, as many of you know, I am a big fan of love, sex, marriage, and children. (If I had time to start a dating site for our people, I would!)

A few years ago, someone told me that his wife had gotten so angry at the world that she was becoming hard to live with. She was angry about stuff we were all angry about—Covid totalitarianism, and all the rest. But she let it get the better of her and it damaged her most important relationship.

She got a handle on it, and they’re fine now, but the point of that story is the point of this post. We have every reason to be angry at the world, but we should try not to actually feel that anger. Keep working, but try to be serene while doing it. And remember what matters in life.

(We certainly shouldn’t blow up relationships over politics if we can avoid it—though sometimes, the other party makes it really rough, as Jacqueline Rendell sings about here.)

The first song made me think of that. The singer says he doesn’t need to “change the world”—he just wants to “be someone” to someone else. I still think you can do both, but the sentiment is solid.

The second song is a rap song by Lukis Mac, which is even less my thing musically, but it too has valuable messages. The lyrics indicate that Mac is far more tuned in on what is really going on.

I don’t trust the governments,



Or their vaccines,



Or the media promoting fear,



Keeping us asleep.

But then he talks about overcoming all of that, noting that even though “the world is crazy right now, we’re all awakening to ourselves. Time to level up and let go right now.”

I think that is wise advice. You can be aware of the evil in this world—you can even fight it—without being consumed by it.

The rest of the song is about that. About defeating the evil by rising above it—to heights that you are capable of, but that the evil is not. Because it is, you know … evil.

So dig the song, and dig your life. It’s yours. Escape the Matrix, but don’t let the bastards harsh your mellow.

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