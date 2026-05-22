The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Denise's avatar
Denise
6h

Total F’ing BS!!!! He is one the biggest criminals out there! This “deal” just proves that fact!😡

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