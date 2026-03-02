The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
3m

So what? They know they can do anything they want, flagrantly, in our faces because people keep paying them and that (to them) is as good as a green light. It doesn't matter how "enlightened" one is, if they are being paid by the vast majority, that is all they care about. To them, money is the scorecard. It is a statement of consent when you put your money into whatever thing you put it into.

Reply
Share
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

How is the broke, trillions of dollars in debt USofA supposed to afford this? Here is what Trump's handlers have done so far (that I can think of) to stop the Epstein revelations from munching his Administration:

03/02/26 TO AVOID CALLS FOR HIS PROSECUTION FOR PEDOFILIA AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING:

Well, we were just about to figure out how to force our criminal Dept of Justice to put this sadistic pedofile we have for a president in jail and he:

1. forces the world to watch while he helps the zionists kill 200K+ mostly women and children in Gaza so he can be given a palatial villa which he brags about openly

2. earns $13 Billion to date with his crypto currency making political office holder mandatory blind trusts look quaint. Biden crime family out, Trump crime family in.

3. says he's going to take over Canada and Greenland!! OMFG!

4. starts stealing other countrys ships and supposedly sinking drug boats owned by groups providing training areas for Hezbollah...

5. fights congress tooth and nail to keep the massive scope of his involvement and evidence that he himself is a sadistic pedofile - and just about every other wanna be wealthy or actually wealthy global leader - both male and female...mostly male - hidden from view and FAILS miserably. [See the William Sascha Riley Interviews on Substack.com or Youtube.com maybe)

6. does something in Venezuela that the Columbians could have done years ago to free their neighbors... and uses directed energy weapons that destroy the minds of Maduro, his wife, and their guards (Haiti redux...)

7. Makes a decree that toxic, poisonous glyphosate is somehow militarily important as a herbicide so it has to stay in circulation and the USSC can't outlaw it's use??!

8. And now this disgusting attack on Iran. He is doing this now because he knows we are coming for him legally, and he has to keep the US taxpayer mind control ball in the air for those who got the injection and managed to live.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture