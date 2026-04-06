by Kurt Nimmo

It was a few minutes past five in the morning on Easter Sunday, April 5 when President Trump, with all the élan of a drunken sailor suffering from coprolalia, mounted his social media and posted the following:

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s outburst is more than a simple case of histrionic personality disorder. His frustration over the inability to have Iranians submit to the destruction of their country, culture, and religion (that Trump mocked in his post) is an affront, or more accurately afrunter, a verb which means “to defy.” For the most powerful malignant narcissist in the world, such noncompliance is a cardinal sin and rationale for murdering more grade school girls.

It was Albert Einstein who quipped that the “definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Trump keeps trying to intimidate the Iranians, but he is getting nowhere, and this prompts him to double-down with threats and insults.

“Open the Fuckin’ Strait” is his latest shibboleth, his battle cry.

Trump passed over a couple deadlines, but this time he means it. Once again, he announced a demand to open the strait within 48 hours, and if those “crazy bastards” in Iran refuse to get down on their hands and knees and obey, Trump will order Crusader Pete to drop a few GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bombs on grade schools and hospitals.

It should be obvious now empty threats and dubious timelines will not result in the Strait of Hormuz opening any time soon. On April 3, it was reported US intelligence warned “that Iran is unlikely to open the Strait of Hormuz any time soon because its grip on the world’s most vital oil artery provides the only real leverage it has over the United States.”

Previously, Trump attempted to pass off this responsibility to NATO and oil-starved nations:

Trump’s stance on potential U.S. involvement in reopening the strait has shifted. On one hand, he has made ending Iran’s chokehold a ceasefire precondition, but then he called on Gulf oil-dependent countries and NATO allies to take the lead in reopening it.

Nothing short of Trump admitting defeat will work, and that is a big problem. For a malignant narcissist, there is no such thing as surrender. Initially, Trump proposed military convoys to escort oil tankers through the strait, never mind Pentagon officials have stated they are not currently prepared to escort commercial vessels through the strait and the Persian Gulf, which is fraught with risks from Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Plan B is stepping up the air war despite the recent humiliation of several US aircraft taken down by Iran’s air defense. Minus accompanying ground operations, intelligence, and political considerations, this approach will undoubtedly also be a failure.

The deployment of boots on the ground will not work. Iran has said it is ready and waiting for the potential arrival of US ground troops. “We are waiting for them,” said a confident Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, while Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of Iran’s parliament, said the Islamic Republic of Iran Army (Artesh), the IRGC, and the Police Command (610,000 active-duty personnel) will “set fire” to a paltry 50,000 invading US troops. A full-scale ground invasion of Iran would require between 500,000 and 1.6 million troops.

Trump and his Zionist controllers are drunk on hubris, hopeium, and stupidity. The only sane response to the situation is for the US to declare victory and exit, stage right. It will not be a victory, of course, and the strait will stay closed to all traffic from the United States, Israel, and countries in a shrinking corner.

The question is, then: will Trump’s outsized toxic ego allow him to admit defeat, or will he take another flight of fancy and insist the US has won what is obviously unwinnable short of carpeting Iran with nukes?

Reprinted with permission from Another Day in the Empire.

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