Etienne Note: The graphics are mine. Crowdsourcing an updated version of the graphics! Please send evidence of criminality, globalist connections, lobbying activity, and other disreputable activities to Evidence(at)ArtOfLiberty.org

By Donald Shaw

President-elect Trump selected yet another revolving-door corporate lobbyist for his cabinet last night.

This time it was Jamieson Greer, who he selected to serve as the next U.S. trade representative. Greer was formerly the chief of staff for the U.S. trade representative during the first Trump administration, and he is currently registered to lobby the office of the U.S. trade representative for an Italian infrastructure construction company.

Greer is a perfect example of the kind of revolving-door lobbyist Trump has railed against on the campaign trail since he first ran in 2016, someone who leaves government and then immediately goes to work to influence their former colleagues on behalf of private sector clients.

In fact, Greer would have been prevented from lobbying the office of the United States Trade Representative for up to five years under an executive order that Trump signed when he entered office in 2017, barring executive branch employees from any lobbying related to their agency for that length of time. However, Trump reversed that executive order on the final day of his first term, freeing his staff to immediately begin lobbying. Greer began lobbying the U.S. trade representative’s office in the first quarter of 2023, according to Senate records.

Greer is just the latest of several corporate lobbyists who Trump has selected for his cabinet, each of which we have covered at Sludge, including his Transportation secretary pick Sean Duffy, his attorney general pick Pam Bondi, and his chief of staff selection Susie Wiles.

But there are more people with experience in lobbying that Trump has selected for top jobs in his second administration, including some whose lobbying records do not appear to have been reported elsewhere—we looked into their clients ahead of their new positions.

