Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: Trump’s disclosure is staggering. His meme coin sales alone are one of the shadiest things that I have ever seen. If Trump was reporting hundreds of millions of dollars of bank deposits from undisclosed people it would be very suggestive of criminality BUT instead we have hundreds of millions laundered through meme coin sales and another $6,011,259 for Melania Trump in income from “the sale of NFTs and other collectibles.” I am somewhat flabbergasted that so many people can be robbed of millions of dollars through inflation, Cantillon Effect, the Compound Trap, and Federal, State and Local “Taxes” (Theft) and Social Security underpayment and not so much lift a finger to fight back…

By Dan Mangan, Luke Fountain and Kevin Breuninger - CNBC

Key Points

President Donald Trump’s annual financial disclosure report was released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Trump’s crypto-related income included about $515 million from the sale of tokens released by World Liberty Financial, and $65 million from sales of equity in WLF’s holding company.

Trump disclosed he received $635 million in royalties from “Celebration Coins.”

The president reported more than $290 million in income from golf and club properties.

The ethics office also released Vice President JD Vance’s annual disclosure, which totaled 17 pages, compared to 927 pages for Trump.

President Donald Trump’s annual financial disclosure report was released on Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, revealing income of hundreds of millions of dollars from proceeds of crypto tokens and holdings of hundreds of individual company stocks.

Trump’s disclosure report for 2025, which was the first year of his second non-consecutive term in the White House, totals 927 pages.

The report reveals that Trump’s crypto-related income included about $515 million from the sale of tokens released by the firm World Liberty Financial, and $65 million from sales of equity in WLF’s holding company.

WLF is the Trump-linked crypto company co-founded by members of his family that issues the WLFI governance token and USD1 stablecoin.

Trump, who first made his name in business with real estate developments in New York, also disclosed that he received $635 million in royalties from what were described as “Celebration Coins.” It was not immediately clear what those coins are. The Bloomberg news service reported that the royalties were related to CIC Digital LLC, Trump’s memecoin business.

Trump’s golf and club properties continued to generate major revenue, according to the disclosure.

The president reported more than $290 million in income related to revenue from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, his Trump National Doral golf property, his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, his Jupiter Golf Club and Trump National Washington, D.C.

One of the largest bursts of stock buying by Trump detailed in the disclosure occurred on Aug. 18, 2025.

The document shows three successive purchases of some of the biggest names in technology — Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia — with each trade valued at between $5 million and $25 million. The values of Trump’s holdings are given in dollar ranges, not in absolute amounts, as is normal for U.S. government ethics filings.

The trades were among the largest individual stock transactions in the disclosure.

The Nvidia purchase came exactly one week after Trump announced that Nvidia and AMD had agreed to give the U.S. government 15% of their H20 chip sales to China in exchange for export approval. That deal reopened a key China revenue stream for Nvidia.

Apple also announced an additional $100 billion in U.S. investment on Aug. 6, bringing its total planned U.S. commitment to $600 billion.

The filing also shows that Trump purchased Amazon stock worth between $500,000 and $1 million on Sept. 23. That was the same day a trial began in Seattle federal court for a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission, which alleged Amazon duped customers into paying for Prime memberships.

The trial ended two days later after Amazon agreed to settle the suit by paying a $1 billion civil penalty to the FTC and refunds totaling $1.5 billion to an estimated 35 million customers.

Trump also reported receiving a total of more than $86 million in settlements of legal disputes from media companies including ABC, CBS, Meta, YouTube and X.

The massive filing is peppered with eye-opening assets, some of which are highly valued.

One line, on page 157, discloses an investment in gold bars valued at between $500,000 and $1 million.

Trump also disclosed receiving gifts totaling more than $370,000, primarily tickets to sports events.

They included 10 tickets to the FIFA men’s World Cup worth $15,000 from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, 10 Super Bowl LIX tickets from New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, 15 tickets each to two UFC events from UFC CEO Dana White as well as tickets to other NFL, MLB, NCAA and golf events.

He disclosed that a statue from Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino depicting Trump with his fist raised after an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, was worth $250,000.

The disclosure also reveals a bevy of royalty deals that paint a picture of just how exhaustively Trump has been able to capitalize on his name and political brand since entering political life.

The royalty income includes: $4.7 million received through a licensing agreement for “Trump Watches” with The Best Watches on Earth LLC; a deal related to the publication of “The Greenwood Bible,” a collaboration with “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, netting $208,486; a licensing deal for “Trump Sneakers & Fragrances” for $67,634; an endorsement of a ”’45′ Guitar” for $35,920; and publishing agreements for “Letters to Trump,” “Save America” and “A MAGA Journey,” for $590,730, $1,893,965 and $552,685, respectively.

Another line item shows Trump received a $200,000 speaking fee for a fundraising event in Naples, Florida, in December 2022.

The disclosure says the income from the watches and the sneakers-and-fragrances deal was “inadvertently omitted from” Trump’s prior financial disclosure, as was the balance he was owed from the 2022 speaking event.

The president’s disclosed liabilities included civil trial verdict judgments in favor of the writer E. Jean Carroll, who had accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s, and of defaming her after she went public with those allegations in 2019. The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Trump’s appeal of a jury verdict awarding Carroll $5 million for sexually abusing and defaming her.

Trump is still appealing another jury’s verdict, which awarded Carroll $83.3 million in that case for defamation. Trump denies sexually assaulting Carroll.

The disclosure also includes asset and income information for first lady Melania Trump — including $10.7 million in net proceeds through a license agreement related to her self-titled documentary film, “Melania.”

A separate license agreement with the film’s publisher, Skyhorse, netted her an additional $521,161 in income.

Melania Trump also reported $6,011,259 in income from a separate license agreement “for the sale of NFTs and other collectibles,” the form shows.

Trump’s annual disclosure was filed after he received a 45-day extension and does not appear to have triggered a late fee for the annual report itself.

But the filing says he paid late filing fees for transactions that had not previously been reported on required periodic transaction reports. The disclosure does not specify the total amount paid. The Office of Government Ethics’ standard late filing fee is $200.

The ethics office also released the annual financial disclosure report of Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday.

Vance’s report is a mere 17 pages.

The vice president’s report details earnings from his book, the firm Narya Capital, which he founded, the Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, where he had served as managing partner, and bitcoin holdings valued at between $250,000 and $500,000.

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