by Tyler Durden

“Hey, I have an idea Mr President: Why don’t you give him a pardon? Give him a pardon, come on,” Trump said, pointing at Netanyahu during his big Monday speech before the Knesset in Jerusalem, upon the historic release of all remaining Israeli hostages by Hamas.

Trump stated: “By the way, that was not in the speech, you probably know.” He said this as pro-Netanyahu lawmakers gave Trump a long standing ovation, which actually happened more than once during and after the somewhat lengthy address. When Trump talked about the idea of a pardon, Knesset members shouted: “Bibi! Bibi!”

Pointing at Herzog, President Trump said: “But I happen to like this gentleman over here, and it just seems to make so much sense.”

That’s when he called Netanyahu “one of the greatest” wartime leaders, adding: “And cigars and Champagne, who the hell cares?”

The Netanyahu trial goes back to 2019, and over the years Trump has at times called the whole saga “politically motivated” and asserted that the prime minister been through a “Horror Show”.

The trial focuses on three corruption cases - including charges of fraud and breach of trust, as well as charges of bribery. The allegations range from illegally receiving expensive gifts based on political favors, to quid pro quo agreements with some Israeli media sources for more favorable coverage, to authorizing telecom-related regulatory decisions to benefit friends and allies.

The opposition in Israel has long accused Netanyahu of seeking prolong the war in Gaza for the sake of his own political survival - all while living a lavish lifestyle.

As for Trump’s reference to “cigars and Champagne” during his Monday speech, Newsweek reviews of the pending case that--

Evidence submitted includes recordings, text messages, and police documents. Notably, testimony from key figures including Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan has brought to light extravagant gifts allegedly given to Netanyahu and his wife, including Champagne and cigars.

Trump was thanked by Netanyahu during the Knesset proceedings for his “pivotal leadership in putting forward a proposal that got the backing of almost the entire world.”

He said of Trump’s ceasefire plan that it “brings all our hostages home” and “ends the war by achieving all our objectives” and it also “opens the door to an historic expansion of peace in our region and beyond our region.”

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.