Donald Trump recently posted a video of Drs. Mark and David Geier, exposing how neuro-toxic mercury was/is added to multiple vaccines on his Truth Social account. I say “was/is” because it is still in some vaccines including multi-dose vials of the flu “vaccine” and in “trace amounts” in the Engerix B (Hepatitis B vaccine), which is, insanely, given to newborn infants. In a textbook example of why you can’t trust the organized crime “government,” the regulatory-captured health agencies (CDC/FDA/NIH/NIAID) or the monopoly pharmaceutical industry, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers “vaccines” with less than 1 microgram of mercury per dose as “thimerosal-free.” “Vaccines” containing thimerosal at concentrations less than 0.3 micrograms per milliliter are often referred to having "trace amounts”. Since mercury is one of the top five most toxic elements outside of the radioactive elements, having ANY mercury in “vaccines” smells like a purposeful plan to debilitate the population so they can be effectively tax-farmed and controlled. Other “vaccine” ingredients, adjuvants, and fillers like aluminum, polysorbate 80, Polyethylene Glycol, and formaldehyde to name but a few.

I was so shocked that Trump shared the video, that I actually went to the Truth Social website to verify myself that he actually posted it and took a screenshot in case it disappears off the internet.

You can see the video below.

This is very interesting because the father-son duo of the Drs. Geier are some of the most censored voices on social media for exposing the neurological damage caused by vaccines. The Geiers were given congressionally-mandated access to examine the CDC's Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) database and their story of what the CDC did to limit their access, sabotage their research, and lie about them to the media, the insurance providers who participate in the data collection, and others is absolutely unbelievable.

It is so damning to the CDC and the organized crime “government” that the Art of Liberty Foundation has had multiple videos of the Geiers testimony censored off our YouTube account. Evidence Here. We have had so much censored off YouTube that we had to spend over $1,000 to have all our content backed up to alternative video sites using a service called ContentSafe. We maintain backup channels on Odysee, Bitchute, and Rumble.

Here is the video that YouTube doesn’t want you to see about what Drs. Mark and David Geier found when they were given access to the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) database and why it is such a big deal that Trump is, weirdly, publicizing the Geiers and their work. It is the most viewed video on our Rumble channel. https://rumble.com/vowpx7-dr.-mark-and-david-geier-discuss-the-cdcs-vsd-database-autism.html

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.