Etienne Note: This article also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

Etienne Note: This is a complete slap on the wrist. Why are they not being investigated and prosecuted for conspiring to essentially cover up evidence of widespread criminality in the White House? To better understand the criminality of what was ACTUALLY on the laptop, please check out these two documents from The Liberator, our uncensorable repository of evidence of government corruption and criminality: The Report on the Biden Laptop by Marco Polo and The Hunter Biden Report.

by Tyler Durden

President-elect Donald Trump will suspend the security clearances of 51 former intelligence officials who were found to have coordinated with the 2020 Biden campaign to discredit credible and serious allegations contained on Hunter Biden's laptop about his family's influence peddling operation.

According to the Fox News, citing a senior administration official, Trump will take action against the so-called "Spies Who Lie," as one of at least 100 executive orders he's expected to sign on his first day back in the Oval Office.

Not only did federal investigators eventually confirm that Hunter's laptop was authentic, a June 2024 report from the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government and the Permanent Select Subcommittee on Intelligence found that "The 51 former intelligence officials’ Hunter Biden statement was a blatant political operation from the start. It originated with a call from top Biden campaign official—and now Secretary of State—Antony Blinken to former Deputy Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Michael Morell.

"The Committees’ investigation revealed that without this outreach from Blinken, Morell would not have written the statement. Indeed, Morell told the Committees that the Blinken phone call “triggered” his intent to write the statement. The statement’s drafters were open about the goal of the project: “[W]e think Trump will attack Biden on the issue at this week’s debate”6 and “we want to give the [Vice President] a talking point to use in response.”

The Committees also found that:

High ranking CIA officials, up to and including then-CIA Director Gina Haspel, were made aware of the Hunter Biden statement prior to its approval and publication.

Some of the statement’s signatories, including Michael Morell, were on active contract with the CIA at the time of the Hunter Biden statement’s publication.

After publication of the Hunter Biden statement, CIA employees internally expressed concern about the statement’s politicized content, acknowledging it was not “helpful to the Agency in the long run.”

It's going to be a fun week, eh?

Continue reading...

