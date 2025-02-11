by julimination.com

Donald Trump with contestants in the 1991 Look of the Year Competition, the year he was a judge

How can anyone believe that Donald J. Trump will safe the kids and ignoring the fact that he is totally responsible for the marketing and selling of this kind of the american dream…?

Look at this. Wich father would support that behavior by his daughter?

It makes me really sad 😔 to see a father who promotes the sexualizing of his own kid…

And don’t tell me it’s all because of a bigger Donald Q-uak plan… thats bullshit and if you stop and fool yourself you could see it very clear. Thats not a normal behavior for a dad!

The Sexualisation of Childhood

Since the turn of the twenty-first century, concerns over the ‘premature sexualisation of childhood’ have been widely articulated by politicians, child ‘experts’, children’s charities and members of the public in a number of countries across, what Hawkes and Egan (2008a) call, the Anglophone West. Rooted in, and an extension of, claims that Western childhoods are under threat or in crisis—see, for example, Neil Postman’s (1983) The Disappearance of Childhood, Sue Palmer’s (2007) Toxic Childhood and Frank Furedi’s (2001) Paranoid Parenting—debates over the sexualisation of childhood focus on, amongst other things, ‘age inappropriate’ clothing, explicit sexual imagery in music videos, television programmes and films, and easy, frequently unfettered, access to sexual content on the internet. The public consensus and common sense assumptions about the impact of the sexualisation of culture on constructions of childhood in the abstract and the lived experiences of children in reality, are that it is inherently negative and damaging; that girls, in particular, come to see themselves and their worth only in terms of their adherence to narrowly defined normative standards of physical attractiveness. These fears have provoked an “incitement to discourse” (Foucault 1978: 17) and the production of specialised knowledge by concerned experts about how best to respond to these pressing dangers.

In this Part we went over to the Trump connections that were intertwined within his old Presidential Cabinet and check the casino, entertainment and modeling connections.

Within casino gaming establishments, the sex trafficking aspect of human trafficking is the most common form of this crime. Casino crowds and co-located lodging facilities—coupled with the transient nature of sex trafficking—provide convenience and cover for sex traffickers – Source

Human traffickers often seek to set-up shop in casino hotels to facilitate prostitution activity. Normal casino hotel activity—with hundreds of patrons arriving and leaving the facility on a 24/7 basis and transiting from the adjacent hotel to the casino floor and back again—conceals the trafficker’s activity, and the environment provides a potential customer base for the illegal business.

The Nevada Prostitution Industry is one of the things that makes the Silver State so unusual with respect to the commercial sex industry and the trends toward pornoculture. Nevada is the only state in the country to legalize prostitution. Yet many people fail to recognize that prostitution is illegal in Las Vegas and Reno . The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s catchy and controversial marketing campaign, “What Happens Here, Stays Here,” slyly reinforces this misconception as it sends the message to the rest of the world that there’s sin to be savored in Southern Nevada – Source

And illegal prostitution does indeed flourish in Nevada. Commercial sex is offered by juveniles and adults. It is true that Las Vegas is the symbolic center of the sex industry, which thrives on the bodies of women. The Las Vegas tourist corridor exudes sexuality, from ads and signs for strip clubs and escort services everywhere, to tourists dancing in sexy clothes and ordering libations from scantily clad cocktail waitresses.

When Jeffrey Epstein was flying in his private jet, the Lolita Express, in 2002, he decided to make a pit stop at Donald Trump’s casino in Atlantic City. On his plane were two of Epstein’s victims, Johhana Sjoberg and Virginia Giuffre, who went inside Trump’s casino – PDF of Deposition.

Donald Trump’s inner circle also seems to be made up of billionaires who own the largest Casino’s in the world, the owners of the Entertainment companies associated with Casino’s and modeling agencies.

The Casino Owners

Sheldon Adelson

Donald Trump’s and Republican Party’s Largest Donor – Net Worth $29.8 Billion. Founder, Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands

He and his wife Miriam Adelson were Donald Trump’s largest donors, providing the largest donation to Trump’s 2016 campaign, his presidential inauguration, his defense fund against the Mueller investigation into Russian interference, and the 2020 campaign.

His corportation owns the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, and the parent company of Venetian Macao Limited, which operated The Venetian Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center before selling the properties in early 2022.

He owned the Israeli daily newspaper Israel Hayom, the Israeli weekly newspaper Makor Rishon, and the American daily newspaper the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was also a major backer of Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On January 11, 2021, Adelson died at his home in Malibu, California, at the age of 87, after long-term illnesses. On January 14, 2021, Adelson’s body arrived in Israel.His coffin was draped in U.S. and Israeli flags and was on display at Ben Gurion Airport, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to pay his respects.

Adelson was buried the next day, in a small private ceremony on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

