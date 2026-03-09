The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Get rid of graphene with glutathione, NAC, Immunocal, etc. because it might be a good idea to not have any in your system by this August:

01/20/26 THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL ELITE (GFE) PLAN COMES TOGETHER. GET READY FOR THE 2026 SOLAR ECLIPSE 08/10/2026 TO 08/12/2026 HUMAN TO TRANSHUMAN HYBRIDIZATION ACTIVATION.

La Quinta Collumna: The Global Hybridization Agenda

https://lys-dor.com/2026/01/18/ricardo-delgado-martin-presente-lagenda-dhybridation-globale-prevue-pour-2026/

La Quinta Columna was the first group in the world to find the nano to micro self assembling bio-synthetic organisms in the C19 injection.

So, if they are wrong, we will celebrate our continued mental sovereignty. If they are right, we will not join the mind controlled with a new internal growth of graphene based bio-synthetic structures for signal connection to an AI overlord inside our minds.

Welcome to the Internet of Bodies.

09/17/23 Marty McFly / Writes The Great Deception

This is the purpose of the bioweapon injections (go to 06:30 in the video), connect humans to the IoB:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/i7Ucxolm5d6K/

I wish I could write like her:

Dec 18, 2019 "The Internet of Bodies" by Andrea M. Matwyshyn

scholarship.law.wm.edu › wmlr › vol 61

Abstract. This Article introduces the ongoing progression of the Internet of Things (IoT) into the Internet of Bodies (IoB)—a network of human bodies whose integrity and functionality rely at least in part on the Internet and related technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

Author: Andrea M. Matwyshyn

Publish Year: 2019

I’m not implanting anything into my body for any computer/internet interaction. I can’t imagine how hellacious it will be to have 24/7 commercials and propaganda unleashed into your brain and ears without any consent or control. What will one do when there’s a malfunction? When the person is unable to turn off the noise in their head? Night and day control of their thoughts, their functioning, their activity level, their behavior, their happiness or lack of? Hell To The NO!!!!

