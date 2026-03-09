Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A few months ago, President Trump signed a directive to accelerate 6G deployment, with a stated goal to operate “implantable technologies.”

Nokia’s CEO said that by 2030 “smartphones will be implanted directly into our bodies” as 6G becomes fully operational:

This will likely involve a newly developed AI brain implant known as the Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC) developed by teams at Columbia University, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Stanford University, and the University of Pennsylvania:

“A radically miniaturized brain implant called BISC is redefining what’s possible in human–computer interaction, offering a paper-thin, wireless, high-bandwidth link directly to the brain.” “With over 65,000 electrodes and unprecedented data throughput, it enables advanced AI decoding of thoughts, intentions, and sensory experiences while remaining minimally invasive.”

Just like when smartphones were first released, they rapidly became widespread throughout society, with most individuals becoming dependent on them for work and entertainment. The same path will likely occur with AI brain chips, as those who receive them may have enhanced cognitive abilities and possible telepathic communication with other brain chip users.

These customers will have merged their consciousness with AI. As Elon Musk puts it, “we effectively become one with the AI”.

Meanwhile, hundreds of studies have already linked 5G frequencies to significant biochemical changes, gene expression disruption, DNA damage, oxidative stress, neurological injury, and tumor growth:

Documented adverse biological effects span:

Biochemical changes

Cell membrane disruption

Altered cell proliferation

Gene expression changes

Morphological effects

Immune function disruption

Brain and neuronal effects

Electrophysiological effects

Genotoxicity

Oxidative stress

Metabolic and enzyme alterations

Hematological effects

Reduced cell viability

Synergistic and combinative effects

Fertility effects

Behavioral effects

Cell signaling disruption

Apoptosis

Learning effects

Memory effects

Hypoalgesic effects

Tumor growth effects

Developmental effects

Endocrine effects

Neurotransmitter alterations

Hepatic effects

Ocular effects

Cardiovascular effects

Those who receive brain implants will likely experience some of these deleterious effects within their neurons as biologically harmful EMFs interface in direct contact with brain tissue.

Needless to say, I will not be taking the 6G AI brain chip or merging my consciousness with machines.

Continue reading...

Get a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century for FREE

As part of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Tribute to Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek, in cooperation with the Mises Institute and the US Justice Charitable Foundation who provided free copies, the Art of Liberty Foundation is helping promote and distribute the book to anyone who “Goes Paid” as an annual member on Substack OR makes a purchase at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, the PDF of Hayek for the 21st Century and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many PLUS everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.