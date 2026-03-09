Trump Signed a Directive to Accelerate 6G Deployment to Operate “Implantable Technologies”
Newly developed AI brain chips known as the Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC) will merge human consciousness with AI — a dangerous path to dystopia.
A few months ago, President Trump signed a directive to accelerate 6G deployment, with a stated goal to operate “implantable technologies.”
Nokia’s CEO said that by 2030 “smartphones will be implanted directly into our bodies” as 6G becomes fully operational:
This will likely involve a newly developed AI brain implant known as the Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC) developed by teams at Columbia University, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Stanford University, and the University of Pennsylvania:
“A radically miniaturized brain implant called BISC is redefining what’s possible in human–computer interaction, offering a paper-thin, wireless, high-bandwidth link directly to the brain.”
“With over 65,000 electrodes and unprecedented data throughput, it enables advanced AI decoding of thoughts, intentions, and sensory experiences while remaining minimally invasive.”
Just like when smartphones were first released, they rapidly became widespread throughout society, with most individuals becoming dependent on them for work and entertainment. The same path will likely occur with AI brain chips, as those who receive them may have enhanced cognitive abilities and possible telepathic communication with other brain chip users.
These customers will have merged their consciousness with AI. As Elon Musk puts it, “we effectively become one with the AI”.
Meanwhile, hundreds of studies have already linked 5G frequencies to significant biochemical changes, gene expression disruption, DNA damage, oxidative stress, neurological injury, and tumor growth:
Documented adverse biological effects span:
Biochemical changes
Cell membrane disruption
Altered cell proliferation
Gene expression changes
Morphological effects
Immune function disruption
Brain and neuronal effects
Electrophysiological effects
Genotoxicity
Oxidative stress
Metabolic and enzyme alterations
Hematological effects
Reduced cell viability
Synergistic and combinative effects
Fertility effects
Behavioral effects
Cell signaling disruption
Apoptosis
Learning effects
Memory effects
Hypoalgesic effects
Tumor growth effects
Developmental effects
Endocrine effects
Neurotransmitter alterations
Hepatic effects
Ocular effects
Cardiovascular effects
Those who receive brain implants will likely experience some of these deleterious effects within their neurons as biologically harmful EMFs interface in direct contact with brain tissue.
Needless to say, I will not be taking the 6G AI brain chip or merging my consciousness with machines.
Get a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century for FREE
As part of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Tribute to Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek, in cooperation with the Mises Institute and the US Justice Charitable Foundation who provided free copies, the Art of Liberty Foundation is helping promote and distribute the book to anyone who “Goes Paid” as an annual member on Substack OR makes a purchase at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.
Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, the PDF of Hayek for the 21st Century and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many PLUS everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Get rid of graphene with glutathione, NAC, Immunocal, etc. because it might be a good idea to not have any in your system by this August:
01/20/26 THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL ELITE (GFE) PLAN COMES TOGETHER. GET READY FOR THE 2026 SOLAR ECLIPSE 08/10/2026 TO 08/12/2026 HUMAN TO TRANSHUMAN HYBRIDIZATION ACTIVATION.
La Quinta Collumna: The Global Hybridization Agenda
https://lys-dor.com/2026/01/18/ricardo-delgado-martin-presente-lagenda-dhybridation-globale-prevue-pour-2026/
La Quinta Columna was the first group in the world to find the nano to micro self assembling bio-synthetic organisms in the C19 injection.
So, if they are wrong, we will celebrate our continued mental sovereignty. If they are right, we will not join the mind controlled with a new internal growth of graphene based bio-synthetic structures for signal connection to an AI overlord inside our minds.
Welcome to the Internet of Bodies.
09/17/23 Marty McFly / Writes The Great Deception
This is the purpose of the bioweapon injections (go to 06:30 in the video), connect humans to the IoB:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i7Ucxolm5d6K/
I wish I could write like her:
Dec 18, 2019 "The Internet of Bodies" by Andrea M. Matwyshyn
scholarship.law.wm.edu › wmlr › vol 61
Abstract. This Article introduces the ongoing progression of the Internet of Things (IoT) into the Internet of Bodies (IoB)—a network of human bodies whose integrity and functionality rely at least in part on the Internet and related technologies, such as artificial intelligence.
Author: Andrea M. Matwyshyn
Publish Year: 2019
I’m not implanting anything into my body for any computer/internet interaction. I can’t imagine how hellacious it will be to have 24/7 commercials and propaganda unleashed into your brain and ears without any consent or control. What will one do when there’s a malfunction? When the person is unable to turn off the noise in their head? Night and day control of their thoughts, their functioning, their activity level, their behavior, their happiness or lack of? Hell To The NO!!!!