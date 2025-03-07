by Ken Klippenstein

In his first month in office, President Trump has approved $10 billion worth of bombs to Israel, according to little noticed government releases.

While the entire news media is focused on Trump’s suspension of arms for Ukraine, the administration is arming Israel to the teeth. The nature of the bombs being sold indicates Israel’s military is preparing to continue its bombing campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen; as well as preparing for possible war with Iran.

Included in the sales are tens of thousands of controversial 2,000 lb. bombs so heavily criticized during the Gaza war for their destructive capacity, and thousands of “Hellfire” missiles that are used for targeted killings.

When I visited the Defense Security Cooperation Agency website’s section for major arms sales to see a breakdown of the weapons, I was immediately struck by the fact that five of the last six sales were to Israel.

Screenshot of DSCA’’s “Major Arms Sales” landing page

The U.S. bombs and missiles being sent to Israel, almost all made by Boeing, are included in:

February 28 sale worth $2.04 billion, including: 35,529 MK 84 (general purpose) or BLU-117 (hardened) 2,000-pound bomb bodies (or combination of both). 4,000 I-2000 (hardened) 2,000 lb. advanced penetrator warheads for 2,000-pound bomb bodies.

February 28 sale worth $675.7 million, including: 201 MK 83 MOD 4/MOD 5 general purpose 1,000-pound bomb bodies. 4,799 newer BLU-110A/B General Purpose 1,000-pound bomb bodies. 1,500 KMU-559C/B Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) anti-jam enhanced GPS guidance kits to attach to MK 83 bomb bodies. 3,500 KMU-559J/B JDAM guidance kits to attach toMK 83 bomb bodies.

February 7 sale worth $660 million, including: 3,000 AGM-114 Hellfire Air-to-Ground Missiles, aircraft, helicopter and drone carried, used to attack vehicles and individuals.

February 7 sale worth $6.75 billion, including: 2,166 GBU-39/B 250-pound Small Diameter Bombs (SDB) Increment 1. 2,800 MK 82 General Purpose, 500-pound bomb bomb bodies. 13,000 KMU-556 JDAM Guidance Kits to attach to MK-84 (2,000-pound) bomb bodies. 3,475 KMU-557 JDAM Guidance Kits to attach to BLU-109 (2,000-pound) bomb bodies. 1,004 KMU JDAM Guidance Kits to attach to 500-pound GBU-38v1 bomb bodies. 17,475 FMU-152A/B multi-function fuzes for bombs.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently “praised the Administration’s commitment to providing Israel with the munitions it needs” in a meeting with Defense Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at the renewal of Israeli fighting against Hamas in a recent interview.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE: One of the Israeli government's objectives is the destruction of Hamas. You see some of these pictures, they suggest some strength. What does the intelligence tell us? MARCO RUBIO: Well, I would never discuss intelligence, but I can tell you Hamas is weaker than they once were. They clearly have enough people to put on these shows. They clearly have enough people to still be a threat at some level. But they can't be allowed to reconstitute. Hamas cannot be allowed to once again be a group that can do three things, terrorize the people of Gaza, attack Israel, and actually be a government, or anything like a government, anywhere in the world. … As long as Hamas is in Gaza, there will never be peace in Gaza, because they are going to go back to attacking Israel, and Israel is going to have to respond … ultimately someone is going to have to go in and get rid of Hamas.

Hegseth has also alluded to the possibility that the bomb sales also are to prepare Israel for war with Iran.

“Both leaders agreed that Iran remains a threat to regional security and agreed to work together on this challenge,” the meeting readout says.

Trump is stomping his foot on the gas pedal in getting arms to Israel. But with the media overwhelmed by everything from DOGE to the Ukraine War, they’ve taken their eye off the Middle East, where the next crisis could happen.

