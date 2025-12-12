Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by silentcrownews.com

Timothy Alexander Guzman, Silent Crow News – If someone or some organization can win an award for hypocrisy, the Trump regime would win in a landslide. Recently, US President Donald Trump has pardoned Juan Orlando Hernandez, a former president of Honduras and a convicted drug trafficker known as the ‘Narco-Dictator’ who was convicted by a grand jury in New York City for importing 400 tons of cocaine and weapons into the United States. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Mr. Hernandez was convicted “for cocaine importation and related weapons offenses.” Let that sink in for a minute, Hernandez helped import more than ‘400 tons’ of cocaine and weapons into the United States, and Trump pardoned him, at the same time, a new war is on the table in Washington to remove Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro for allegedly sending drugs into the United States. This is hypocricy on steroids.

The Department of Justice published a Press Release on June 6, 2024, titled, ‘Juan Orlando Hernández, Former President of Honduras, sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Distribute More Than 400 Tons of Cocaine and Related Firearms Offenses.’ The following statement explains in a nutshell what Hernandez was clearly involved in:

As President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández abused his power to support one of the largest and most violent drug trafficking conspiracies in the world, and the people of Honduras and the United States bore the consequences,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Thanks to the diligent work of the Justice Department’s agents and prosecutors, Hernández will now spend more than four decades in prison. The Justice Department will hold accountable all those who engage in violent drug trafficking, regardless of how powerful they are or what position they hold

The evidence against Hernandez was undeniable:

As the former two-term president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández had every opportunity to affect positive change for his country,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York. “Instead, Hernández helped to facilitate the importation of an almost unfathomable 400 tons of cocaine to this country: billions of individual doses sent to the United States with the protection and support of the former president of Honduras. Now, after years of destructive narco-trafficking of the highest imaginable magnitude, Hernández will spend 45 years where he belongs: in federal prison

However, Trump is fighting “Narco-terrorists” from Venezuela because he is concerned about the American people, right? When Trump first announced on September 2nd, that the US Navy hit an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean, he said that a “kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narco-terrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility” and that the attack took place while the boat was “at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States.” Trump boasted that “the strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action” he continued, “TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, operating under the control of [Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere.”

Fox News, one of the mainstream media outlets who is cheerleading for a war on Venezuela reported that Trump is prepared to order direct attacks, “on land” inside Venezuela, warning that the Nicolás Maduro regime has already sent “killers, murderers … gang members” and other violent offenders into the U.S. during past years of mass migration” Trump continued, “We’re knocking out drug boats right now at a level that we haven’t seen,” and that “Very soon we’re going to start doing it on land too.”

Trump claimed that “We know every route. We know every house. We know where they manufacture this crap, the poison … they’ve been feeding us.” This made me think that if the US military started bombing Venezuela, and they hit a civilian target and murder innocent people, will Trump conveniently claim that drug dealers were hiding there? That will be the same excuse Israel uses when they hit civilian targets in Gaza claiming that Hamas was hiding among civilians and using them as human shields.

As Trump’s team of zionists and neocons prepare for a possible war against Venezuela, he pardons Hernandez, a big time drug dealer who helped ship 400 tons of cocaine and weapons into the US. Maybe Hernandez will be used for another ‘Iran-Contra Scandal’ for a secret operation involving drugs against another Latin American nation who is on Washington’s hit list that can include Cuba, Nicaragua and possibly Colombia to re-establish full-spectrum dominance in their “backyard,” with this regime, anything is possible.

Can a War on Venezuela will become Another Vietnam in Latin America?

The problem with a US war on Venezuela is that it won’t be a cakewalk. Just imagine this, the US tapped out in a short battle against the Houthis of Yemen in the Red Sea, yet, they want to challenge Venezuela, a country that is twice the size of Yemen with a civilian militia of more than 4 million people alongside 300,000 plus well-trained soldiers willing to fight for their country. Venezuela’s military is armed with mostly Russian and Chinese made weapons that includes Surface-to-Air Missile systems such as the S-300 VM Antey, the Buk M2 and the Buk M2E that can give US fighter jets and bombers a run for their money. Venezuela’s military can also fight a US invasion by using guerrilla warfare tactics within their cities, vast jungles and mountains. Neighboring countries such as Colombia and Brazil will surely have people that will volunteer alongside Venezuelans to fight against the ‘Gringo Invasion.’

So how will the US Navy and the Marines do in an all-out war against Venezuela given the fact that Venezuela has a standing army and a civilian militia who will be ready to fight the US empire to the very end? The US public will end up witnessing US Navy sailors and Marines coming home in body bags on the evening news.

I mention Yemen because it was the most recent conflict under Operation Rough Rider, a failed operation against the Houthis of Yemen that involved the US Navy who eventually had to retreat from the short-lived battle at the Red Sea.

The Middle East Monitor, ‘A Story of Retreat: America’s Failure in the Red Sea’ mentions that after two months of fighting, Trump had established a ceasefire with the Houthi resistance, why? The US Navy could not withstand Yemen’s persistent missile attacks and their relentless determination to fight the US and Israel in the Red Sea:

In spring 2025, the Red Sea became a tense battleground between the United States and Yemen’s Houthis—a part of the so-called Resistance Axis who had intensified their attacks on international shipping. U.S. President D

onald Trump, vowing to restore deterrence and secure freedom of navigation, launched a large-scale military operation titled Operation Rough Rider against the Houthis. This campaign—costing over $1 billion and involving aircraft carrier strike groups, B-2 bombers, and advanced missiles—was intended to cripple the Houthis’ military capabilities. However, just two months after the operation began, on May 6, 2025, Trump unexpectedly announced a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis—a deal effectively brokered by bypassing Israel, and one that ultimately brought the U.S.-Yemen conflict to a halt

The consequences of the Trump regime’s actions against the Houthis are undeniable:

Trump’s failed war and the ceasefire agreement had deep consequences for both U.S. credibility and Houthi positioning in Yemen. For America, the failure weakened its regional and global standing. The Houthis emerged stronger after surviving over 1,000 airstrikes, casting doubt on U.S. military efficacy. The heavy use of precision-guided munitions—vital for potential conflicts with China—raised concerns within U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

Trump’s ceasefire meant a Houthi victory against the US Navy:

For the Houthis, the ceasefire bolstered their standing in Yemen and across the region. They framed the agreement as a victory, solidifying their control over large parts of the country. Continued attacks on Israel despite the U.S. ceasefire illustrated their regional ambitions and unwavering resolve to play a major role in reshaping Middle Eastern and even global dynamics

The US Navy and over 17,000 Marines are now awaiting orders in the Caribbean Sea to enter Venezuelan territory for a regime change operation, but it’s going to be another quagmire.

This war is about oil and other valuable resources, but it is also about making sure that the BRICS alliance does not influence Latin America to eventual ditch the US dollar. The US government with Trump and his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio are leading the charge and are hoping that they can get their dirty hands-on Venezuela and impose one of their puppets to become Venezuela’s next president such as the “Nobel Prize Winner” Maria Corina Conchado. Conchado has openly called for the Trump regime to bomb her own country so that US corporations can once again, control the oil and other natural resources.

Trump’s approval rating would sink further into the abyss, probably into the single digits if he goes to war against Venezuela. Expect Anti-War protests all over the world as the US government would be seen once again, as the belligerent actor on the world stage.

Let’s hope that the Trump regime will back off Venezuela, but with an economy that is slowly collapsing due to his reckless tariffs, mass layoffs in government and private industries, the Epstein files scandal, and other failures including rising tensions in the Middle East with the Gaza genocide still going on, unfortunately, a ne

w war seems more likely by the day to distract the US population from Trump’s economic and foreign policies disasters. Let’s hope some sort of diplomacy can prevail, but I must admit, when it comes to Washington’s thirst for war, I am very pessimistic.

Continue reading...

Want to give some gifts that will be remembered for years to come and help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the scam of “Government?”

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation! Get 20% off until December 12th using the discount code: Liberty20, 15% off from December 13th-16th using the discount code: Liberty15, and 10% off from December 17th until Christmas using the discount code: Liberty10!

Shop for unique books and gifts now at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store

The discount brings the price per copy down to under $10 for books and flash drives in our “Friends Bundles”!