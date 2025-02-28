by Chris Menahan

President Trump together with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Tuesday announced a plan to sell US citizenship to rich foreigners for $5 million through a revamped EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.



If this sounds familiar, it's because you remember how Jared Kushner's family corruptly tried to profit from selling US citizenship through the EB-5 visa program during Trump's first term.

From The Independent, "Trump to auction off citizenship via his ‘gold cards’ for $5m to foreigners who create jobs":



"We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that's going to give you [permanent resident] Green Card privileges, plus it's going to be a route to citizenship," the president said. He branded it as "somewhat like a Green Card, but at a higher level of sophistication."



"Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card," he continued. "They'll be wealthy and they'll be successful and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people. And we think it's going to be extremely successful and never been done before."



Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick clarified the Trump administration plans to terminate a somewhat similar EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program and "replace it with the Trump gold card."





The EB-5 program allows investors to apply for permanent residence in the U.S. if they "make the necessary investment in a commercial enterprise in the United States" and plan to create or preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs.



The EB-5 program was "full of nonsense, make-believe and fraud," Lutnick continued. "It was a way to get a green card that was low priced."



Once vetted, gold card holders "can invest in America and we can use that money to reduce our deficit," he added.



The president predicted that the gold card will bring in "very high level people" who create jobs. With these cards, "you're getting big taxpayers, big job producers, and we'll be able to sell maybe a million of these cards, maybe more than that," Trump said.



The Kushner family was sharply criticized eight years ago after the sister of Jared Kushner, then senior White House adviser to his father-in-laws Donald Trump, traveled to Beijing to tempt wealthy Chinese with an EB-5 Green Card with an investment in one of the Kushner family's real estate projects — an offer that a former White House ethics lawyer under George. W. Bush called "corruption, pure and simple."

Lutnick sounded like a used car salesman shilling the incredible value of Trump's new "Gold Card."



Trump floated selling "10 million" of these cards to bring in "$50 trillion" -- which taken together with Elon Musk and Trump's call to expand the H-1B visa program for Indians is yet another signal Trump wants to flood the country through mass "legal" immigration.



The American people voted Trump into office to end illegal immigration and conduct mass deportations -- instead deportations are falling and now Trump's calling for selling US citizenship to rich foreigners.



