The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
9h

Now making the laundromat cycle they've been putting all of us through quite transparent. They don't even care that we see it when he could have done this much more stealth. But no, they want to pretend they are taking over, you get no voice and the mafia runs it all now. Well bring it. The speed is a sign of massive weakness and insecurity. The sooner the people see it, and they are, the sooner their demise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cushman's avatar
Cushman
7h

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/china/why-did-trump-really-take-venezuela-it-wasnt-just-oil/

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/russia/the-2026-venezuela-cuban-missile-crisis/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture