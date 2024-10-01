by Dean Henderson

Excerpted from my book Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 6: Why Trump is a Rothschild Tool.

The moving of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al Quds in 2018 was marked by Israeli Defense Forces killing more than 60 unarmed Palestinian protestors. It should have surprised no one that, despite the convening of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the genocide, the US government said nothing to condemn the Israeli slaughter. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said, “No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has."

Ironically, that Ministry of Truth version of “restraint” occurred on the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel. Back then, Stern Gang and Haganah Zionist terror cells operating in the British Mandate of Palestine, slaughtered Palestinian families, seized their olive and pistachio groves and moved into their deeded houses, all with the backing of President Harry Truman and the US government.

The founding of Israel was a project of the Business Roundtable - a Chatham House City of London project later known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA). They pushed through the private Federal Reserve bank in the US in 1913 while President Woodrow Wilson relaxed Revolutionary War-era tariffs aimed at the East India Company and other Crown Agents.

In 1917 the RIIA overthrew the Romanov dynasty in Russia with phony Bolshevik revolutionaries funded by the Kuhn Loeb and Warburg banking dynasties. That same year Roundtable member & British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour sent a letter to fellow Roundtabler, Lord Walter Rothschild, declaring support for the establishment of Israel on Palestinian land. It became known as the Balfour Declaration.

The Crown then backed the rise of Adolf Hitler and the subsequent de-industrialization of Germany. Soon they had their pretext for a mass exodus of Zionist Jews to Israel where that nation would serve not as a safe Jewish homeland, but as a regional enforcer for the Rothschild/Rockefeller oil cartel. (https://dean-henderson.local/illuminati-nazis-and-the-illegal-state-of-israel/)

The 1922 Treaty of Jeddah established the exact same role for the House of Saud. The RIIA Crown Agent in the US is the Council on Foreign Relations, which pretty much dictates US foreign policy through its widely read Foreign Affairs rag. The Atlantic Council is another Crown Agent RIIA affiliate.

The brazen move by President Trump to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem al Quds, a city shared by both Israel & Palestine, marks a dangerous new chapter US Middle East policy. Trump’s hailing of peace on the Korean Peninsula was a red herring. North Korea has no oil. And the peace will not hold if the US continues to conduct military exercises with South Korea.

Meanwhile, the elevation of Crown Agents (neo-cons) John Bolton and Mike Pompeo indicate the the Project for a New Century crowd (Crown Agents), despite their cumulative failures in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Sudan and Syria; still want to go to war with that 7th country they targeted for destruction - Iran. This embassy move, along with increased Israeli shelling of Iranian bases in Syria, could be the trigger.

So where does Trump fit into all this?

Despite the aforementioned carnage and the further deregulation of the corporatocracy, controlled opposition figures such as Alex Jones and the widely circulated QAnon tell us that Trump is a white knight waiting for the right moment to end the banker’s hegemony over planet earth.

For anyone who still believes this and bought that swamp in Florida which was supposed to get drained…some day, here’s the evidence that in fact your white knight is nothing more than a Trojan horse Crown Agent beholden to the City of London banksters.

In 1987 Donald Trump purchased 93% of Resorts International, a CIA front founded by Crown Agents Allen Dulles and David Rockefeller as the Mary Carter Paint Company in the 1950’s. A year later Trump bought the Atlantic City, NJ Taj Mahal Casino from Resorts International, then began buying up other properties on the Atlantic City boardwalk.

Soon Trump was tapped out and couldn’t make his debt payments.

Enter Wilbur Ross, billionaire bond trader portrayed by the Illuminati financial media as an “independent investor”. In fact, in 1992 Ross was heading Rothschild Inc.’s bankruptcy advising team, which represented bondholders who were threatening to foreclose on Donald’s house of cards.

Ross saw how Trump had the ability to sway masses of people, something certainly not missed by his bosses at Rothschild. So he struck a sweetheart bankruptcy deal for Trump, where he would relinquish a 50% stake in his Atlantic City, NJ Taj Mahal casino in return for better debt terms and a Presidency to be named later.

Rothschild and their City of London partners in crime, not only got a new East Coast money laundering center in Atlantic City. They now had their straw man Trump by the balls.

Later Ross would partner with Jared Kushner in buying commercial properties in New York through Invesco. Jared married Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who prior to that had been dating Lord Jacob Rothschild’s son Nat. Ross got behind Trump’s candidacy and would later be named Commerce Secretary.

For the Democratic faithful feeling a big smug right about now, don’t forget that Hillary Clinton had herself been endorsed by Lynn De Rothschild.

The City of London had that election in the bag. Then there was East India Company boy Joe Biden. And it’s the same story this time around. Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff is an Israeli dual citizen and former insider at Piper LLC, the Crown’s law firm in the US. Harris herself has been tied to Jamaican slavers on her father’s side.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

