OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle will be part of the joint venture called “Stargate.” The tech firms plan to invest $500 billion over four years to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the US, beginning with a massive data center in Texas. Critic SeeMoreRocks wrote that Stargate will become digital slavery. The tech partners are Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI. “Stargate isn’t just a tech investment; it’s the foundation of the Beast System. AI surveillance, digital currency, centralized control—wrapped up in shiny packaging and sold as “progress.” Donald J. Trump, the man who ushered in Operation Warp Speed and pushed the harmful COVID jab, now paves the way for tyranny. Note that AI is not 100% accurate. In addition, it relies on programming and the programmers are biased.

Whitney Webb revealed that Henry Kissinger and Eric Schmidt wrote the book on AI policy, affecting society and even individual free will.

Sam Altman of OpenAI, Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, and Larry Ellison of Oracle will lead Stargate, with Mr. Son acting as the chairman. Stargate was reported to be funded with $500 billion over 4 years. Masayoshi Son, pledged $100 billion to get the project rolling, then Trump pressured him in front of cameras to double his pledge to $200 billion.

Elon Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, formed his own AI company, xAI, to compete with it. Musk is alleged to be jealous, and says that SoftBank has no money to fund Stargate as SoftBank really only has less than $10 billion in secured funds.

Trump said that Stargate will create 100,000 American jobs, but he failed to disclose the millions of jobs that can be destroyed by AI.

Larry Ellison pitched Stargate by saying that AI will listen in on your doctor appointment and will advise your doctor. Ellison also promoted personalized mRNA ‘vaccines’ for cancer that can be whipped up in 48 hours.

Larry Ellison has made some startling admissions about controlling people through technology; he said “Citizens will be on their best behavior, because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that is going on.”

The CIA was Oracle’s first customer and the company is reliant on government contracts.

Ellison once declared, “The Oracle database is used to keep track of basically everything. The information about your banks, your checking balance, your savings balance, is stored in an Oracle database. Your airline reservation is stored in an Oracle database. What books you bought on Amazon is stored in an Oracle database. Your profile on Yahoo! is stored in an Oracle database.”

Larry Ellison is loyal to Israel, where he was born 80 years ago. It is unknown how much information Oracle shares with the Israel. Oracle employs over 400 workers in Israel and Safra Catz, an Israeli banker billionaire, is the CEO of Oracle. Documents released by Edward Snowden in 2014 revealed that “Israel aggressively spies on the US.” Newsweek reported that Israel’s spying is covered up because Israel has powerful connections in Congress.

Larry Ellison mentored Elon Musk and Steve Jobs. Ellison is said to be the world’s second richest person.

Bill Gates’ Microsoft owns 49% of OpenAI.

Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI, was ousted by the company’s board as CEO in 2023 due to safety concerns; he was later reinstated following pressure from the staff and investors. Because OpenAI employees sign non-disclosure agreements, the “safety concerns” are a mystery.

Suchir Balaji, a former OpenAI engineer, was called by the NY Times as a witness in a lawsuit and was said to be a whistleblower against OpenAI regarding safety issues. Balaji was recently found dead in his apartment and local authorities deemed it a suicide, but evidence points to murder. Watch Tucker Carlson’s shocking interview with Balaji’s mother in the link.

Sam Altman’s sister filed a lawsuit a few weeks ago accusing him of sexually abusing her and raping her beginning when she was 3 years old and he was 12. Altman says he is gay and has been an activist for LGBTQ.

This short clip features Whitney Webb explaining that Henry Kissinger and Eric Schmidt are the architects of AI policy that has “major implications for free societies and even will”:

Shares of US-based technology company Oracle surged as much as 6.5% in late-afternoon trading following a CBS News report indicating that President Donald Trump plans to announce billions of dollars in private sector investment to expand America’s artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Sources say OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle will be part of the joint venture called “Stargate.” The heads of the tech firms plan to invest $100 billion, then up to $500 billion over four years, in building AI infrastructure across the US.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Larry Ellison of Oracle will be in the White House on Tuesday afternoon. There were no further details about the Stargate JV, except with the understanding that more information will be unveiled later.

According to sources, Stargate will begin with a massive data center in Texas, with additional AI projects planned across other states. Other investors are expected to join the venture.

About a year ago, The Information reported that Microsoft and OpenAI were planning to invest $100 billion in data centers known as Stargate. The report also highlighted how OpenAI sourced cloud infrastructure from Oracle. It’s unclear if this effort was tied to the current Stargate JV.

Also, it remains unclear if Masayoshi Son’s plan for SoftBank Group to invest $100 billion in projects in the US over the next four years is part of the effort.

Trump stated last month after a meeting with Son that investments in building AI infrastructure would create 100,000 jobs.

