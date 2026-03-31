The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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rtko
4h

The people don’t get a say. Our commander in chief is setting the tone of personal profiteering at every turn which is also the standard for the rest of government. Our infrastructure is crumbling and opportunities for the youth are squandered. What will the politicians promise next?

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