The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
7m

No surprises there. The digital dictator in chief needs this toxic system to stay in place, just like glyphosate...

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