by James Li, DailyMail and Star Tribune

Reports indicate that Mike Waltz, who was Trump’s national security advisor, was fired due to two Signal message scandals, and for upsetting Trump after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in early February. During the meeting, Waltz appeared to share the Israeli leader’s conviction that the time was ripe to strike Iran. The view by some in the administration was that Waltz was trying to tip the scales in favor of military action and was operating hand in glove with the Israelis. A Trump adviser said, “You can’t do that. You work for the president of your country, not a president of another country.” Journalist James Li says this is treason.

Summary by JW Williams

Former Congressman Mike Waltz is a former Army Special Forces officer who was appointed as President Trump’s national security advisor in January, but was fired last week. He served in the Bush administration as a defense policy director in the Pentagon and as counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney.

Mike Waltz brought a reporter from The Atlantic into a private group chat on SIgnal in March that included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and JD Vance discussing US military strikes on Yemen. The messages from Hegseth, sent on the day of the attack, March 15, contained a detailed timeline of when US forces would strike Houthi targets in Yemen and was posted about two hours before the bombing. “Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME,” one of the messages Hegseth wrote that day said. Some 53 people, including children, were killed in the attacks.

Reports indicate that Waltz also upset Trump after an Oval Office visit in early February by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when the national security adviser appeared to share the Israeli leader’s conviction that the time was ripe to strike Iran. The view by some in the administration was that Waltz was trying to tip the scales in favor of military action and was operating hand in glove with the Israelis. A Trump adviser said, “You can’t do that. You work for the president of your country, not a president of another country.”

Last week, Mike Waltz was photographed using a modified messaging app similar to Signal during a Cabinet meeting, which raised concerns about data security and communication protocols among government officials. He used TeleMessage, an Israeli app, that allows for archiving messages to receive and relay potentially classified information.

Are you interested in joining G. Edward Griffins online coalition? Are you interested in earning while educating those around you of the realties that are being rewritten or lied about? Become an affiliate today! Register Here!

President Donald Trump sacked his national security adviser Mike Waltz because he was plotting with Israel‘s leader to attack Iran, it was claimed last night.

Waltz, 51, was thought to have been fired because he accidentally added a journalist to a Signal chat about plans to attack Yemen’s Houthi terrorist group, causing global embarrassment for the Trump administration.

But last night the Washington Post reported the real reason for Trump’s ire was that Waltz huddled with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the latter’s White House visit in February and ‘appeared to share the Israeli leader’s conviction that the time was ripe to strike Iran,’ according to a source.

Trump was angered that Waltz ‘engaged in intense coordination with Netanyahu about military options against Iran ahead of an Oval Office meeting between the Israeli leader and Trump.’

The source said: ‘Waltz wanted to take US policy in a direction Trump wasn’t comfortable with because the US hadn’t attempted a diplomatic solution.

It got back to Trump and the president wasn’t happy with it. You can’t do that. You work for the president of your country, not the president of another country.’

Waltz, a former Green Beret, was sacked from his position as head of the National Security Council (NSC) on Friday and will now become ambassador to the United Nations, a ‘massive downgrade move to save face’, according to one Trump insider.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.