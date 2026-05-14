Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Books Behind Borders

In June 2025, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump launched Trump Mobile. The flagship product was a gold Android smartphone called the T1, priced at $499. Buyers were asked to pay a $100 deposit to reserve one.

590,000 people paid that deposit.

That’s $59 million collected.

They promised delivery by late summer 2025.

Then November.

Then December.

Then Q1 2026.

Now? The release date has been quietly DELETED from the website entirely.

The phone was marketed as “proudly American” and “Made in the USA” with an etched American flag. That branding was quietly removed from the website within days of launch.

When NBC placed a deposit and followed up after the missed November date, customer service blamed the US government shutdown. Trump Mobile is a private company. It has no connection to the federal government.

By February 2026, executives confirmed the phone would not be manufactured in the US.

Bulk production would happen overseas.

Final assembly of roughly the last ten components would occur in Miami.Then the terms of service changed. The updated language says your $100 deposit “does not constitute a completed purchase.”

It is “a conditional opportunity to buy the device if Trump Mobile eventually chooses to sell it.” The release date was removed from the website entirely. No new date. Just gone.

As of today, May 2026, not a single confirmed customer has received a phone. No refunds have been issued. There is no customer service phone number. Only an email.

590,000 people. $59 million. Zero phones.

$59 MILLION collected from loyal supporters who trusted this family. Gone.

In January 2026, lawmakers formally asked the FTC to investigate Trump Mobile for “bait-and-switch tactics involving deposits for products never delivered” and false “Made in the USA” advertising. The FTC has not publicly responded.

If anyone else collected $59 million in deposits for a product that doesn’t exist, changed the terms after the fact to say they never actually owed you anything, and removed the delivery date from their website, we would call it what it is: FRAUD.

This is a president whose sons launched a company that took money from hundreds of thousands of Americans, missed every single deadline, changed the rules after the fact, and walked away clean.

While families are choosing between groceries and rent, while Americans are working two and three jobs just to survive, THIS family is running what appears to be a textbook grift.



MAGA supporters who bought the phone are now FURIOUS on their own forums. Even THEY are calling it a scam. This isn’t left vs. right anymore, this is a sitting president’s family stealing from their own base in broad daylight.



Trump University. Trump condos. Trump crypto. Trump steaks.

Trump NFTs. Trump sneakers. Trump Bibles. Trump water.

And now Trump phones that don’t exist.

Continue reading…

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