by Kevin Barrett

Donald Trump, the supposed “America first” president, was elected by voters who are sick of pointless wars—especially pointless wars for Israel. This week he scrooged those voters and offered Israel a Christmas present by bombing three countries that Israel wanted bombed. Oddly enough, none of them are even in the Middle East.

On December 24, Christmas Eve, Trump bombed Venezuela. Two days later he claimed he had bombed a Venezuelan port and “knocked out” a “big facility” used for “drug trafficking”. The drug trafficking part, of course, is a pretext. But if he really bombed a port, Trump just started a war, and Venezuela has every right to bomb US ports—or sink US ships—in retaliation.

Then on December 25, Christmas Day, Trump bombed Nigeria. Once again, he offered a preposterous excuse: He was supposedly saving Christians from persecution by Muslim extremists. But the areas he bombed in Nigeria’s Sokoto state have no Christians, and local authorities were baffled by the bombings, which seemed completely random and pointless. According to CNN, “Residents in the village of Jabo, where debris from one of the missiles hit, reported no casualties and said there was no ISIS activity in that area.”

Also on Christmas Day, Trump bombed Somalia, 6,000 miles away on the other end of Africa from Nigeria. Once again, the ludicrous excuse was “ISIS.” And like the Nigeria attack, the Somalia bombings were completely pointless: “Trump is blasting away at Somalia with zero effect.”

From the point of view of American geostrategic interests, there is no discernible reason for any of these bizarre bombing campaigns. Venezuela has offered to sell the US oil on extremely favorable terms and is not the source of American fentanyl. Nigeria maintains friendly relations with the US, as does Somalia, and in both nations “ISIS” is largely a US-created fiction: American taxpayer dollars are used to hire mercenaries who are ordered to fly the ISIS flag one day, and the US and Israeli flags the next, as the US-created-and-supported “ISIS-AlQaeda” gang currently running Syria is doing.

So if Trump’s three Christmas bombing campaigns make no strategic sense, what were they really about? In a word: Israel.

The supposedly anti-ISIS fake bombing campaigns in Africa are public relations exercises on behalf of Israel, which has been working overtime since the 1979 JCIT conference to create the illusion of a “radical Islamic” civilizational enemy. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has admitted that the entire “radical Islamic” wahhabi terrorism phenomenon was created under US orders (which in turn were directed from Tel Aviv). Today, as the hideous genocidal face of Israel has been revealed to the world, the Israelis are doubling down on their strategy of Pushing Islamophobia Because It’s Easier Than Getting People To Like Israel. Trump’s nonsense bombings of Africa reinforce the fabricated illusion that scary scary ISIS boogiemen (that we created) are coming to get you.

The Somalia bombings happened at a moment when Trump is demonizing Somalis in Minnesota, and when Israel just became the first nation to support the secessionists of “Somaliland,” a breakaway province of Somalia. Israel is trying to bust up Somalia and steal part of it in hopes of putting a military installation right where the Indian Ocean meets the Red Sea—one of the world’s most geostrategically critical locations. The entire region, indeed the whole of West Asia and Africa, is united against this “Zio-Somaliland” project. But Israeli-owned Trump is screwing with Somalia in hopes of making it happen.

OK, so it’s easy to see why Israel wants Trump to hype and bomb “ISIS” in Africa. But why is he bombing Venezuela?

The likely answer: Israel absolutely hates Venezuela and the rest of the Latin American left because it stands united for Palestine. And since Venezuela puts its proverbial money where its mouth is, by maintaining strong economic, cultural, and (allegedly) military ties with various elements of the Axis of Resistance to Zionist Genocide, Maduro’s government has been targeted by Tel Aviv.

To his credit, Maduro, even as he offers huge oil discounts to the US, refuses to let Zionist-occupied Washington dictate his foreign policy. Like Saddam Hussein, Muammar Qaddafi, Bashar al-Assad, and to some extent the present Iranian leadership, Maduro wants good relations with the US—but not at the price of betraying Palestine or sacrificing sovereignty.

It’s easy to figure out which American leaders are loyal to the United States, and which ones are loyal to Israel. All American leaders who have wanted to take yes for an answer from Hussein, Qaddafi, al-Assad, Iran, and Maduro, forging win-win relationships while allowing those nations to oppose Israel, are loyal to the United States. And all American leaders who have wanted Zionist-dictated enmity rather than win-win friendship with all those countries are traitors to the United States. They may be presumed to be either blackmailed or bribed—probably both—by the Israelis.

Today, Thomas Massie practically stands alone as a high-level US official loyal to the United States. Since most of the “American” government has been captured—starting with the president who boasts of being owned by Israel and just offered Netanyahu support for a huge new war on Iran—expect 2026 to feature more insane, pointless bloodbaths wasting American blood and treasure in doomed efforts to save the genocidal Zionists from the consequences of their malign lunacy.

