The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2
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His family is manaaging his investments? And negotiating all over the world at the same time? The Clinton Foundation normalized presidential profiting after leaving the White House. Now they just do it while they are still in office... so they can make even more when they leave.

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