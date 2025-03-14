By Emma Rose Brown

The Senate confirmed Sean Duffy as President Donald Trump’s secretary of transportation on Jan. 28, 2025. Duffy, a Republican who represented Wisconsin in the House of Representatives, was expected to win confirmation with overwhelming bipartisan support but lost the backing of some Democratic senators who used the vote to criticize Trump’s freeze on federal grants.

Since taking office, Duffy has visited communities in Appalachia impacted by Hurricane Helene and directed the Department of Transportation to prioritize infrastructure projects and grants in regions with higher-than-average marriage and birth rates. He has also been at the center of debates over the future of the FAA following multiple incidents that occurred since he was confirmed.

Who is he?

Duffy and his wife, conservative television personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, have nine children. The couple met in 1997 on the set of MTV’s reality show “Road Rules: All Stars.”

Duffy was appointed district attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin, in 2002 by then-Gov. Scott McCallum, a fellow Republican. In 2010, Duffy won the 7th district and went on to serve in the House until 2019. During his time in Congress, Duffy supported Trump’s 2017 policy banning travel to the United States. by citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. In 2018, he accused U.S. allies in Europe, Canada and Mexico of engaging in “economic terrorism” for imposing tariffs in response to tariffs established by the Trump administration. He served on the Financial Services and Budget committees.

Since leaving Congress, Duffy has worked as a political analyst for Fox News and as a lobbyist.

Why does it matter?

Duffy’s transportation experience is mostly confined to the lobbying work he did on behalf of a major airline coalition, but he now oversees agencies like the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Highway Administration.

The former oil industry lobbyist and climate change skeptic has already taken steps to reduce the cost of cars and eliminate electric vehicle incentives .

He also implemented a “Woke Rescission” memo, rolling back Biden-era policies on climate change and environmental justice within the Department of Transportation.

This article is part of a series examining the role political money has played in the careers of President Donald Trump’s nominees for executive branch positions.

